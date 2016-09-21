LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Sweden looks set to terminate the
favourable tax treatment of subordinated bank bonds, setting the
country apart from other European jurisdictions and increasing
the cost of this type of debt at a time when lenders are loading
up on capital.
Following proposals by the finance minister in March, the
Swedish government's Budget Bill presented on Tuesday removed
the tax-deductibility for coupon payments on sub debt issued by
banks and non-life insurers, among other measures.
The proposal is expected to be passed in the autumn and take
effect from January 2017. The increased tax receipts, that Bank
of America Merrill Lynch analysts peg around 172m per year, are
intended to support the country's welfare system.
The finance minister said that banks will now have an
incentive to use more equity and that "a reduced use of sub
loans in favour of equity can increase the banks' resilience in
times of crisis", the analysts added.
Banks had lobbied against the measure, which will weigh on
earnings and push up the cost of subordinated debt just as
lenders across Europe must increase their layers of loss
absorbing debt.
Sweden's proposed implementation of the EU's minimum
requirement for own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL),
towards which AT1 and Tier 2 will count, is seen as the most
severe in Europe.
However, market observers believe the development is
unlikely to impact banks' issuance plans.
"If it's going through, it would be a bit of surprise," said
one banker. "But, having said that, it will not affect issuers'
appetite to issue - what's the alternative? Even without the
tax-deduction, subordinated debt is cheaper than equity."
Finance minister Magdalena Andersson said in March that the
tax system would not affect the choice between equity and
subordinated loans.
The estimated 172m additional cost equates to around 2% of
the four largest banks' full-year 2015 net profit, the BAML
analysts said.
WEIGHING THE RISKS
The tax change also has ramifications for holders of Swedish
bank debt, given the increased risk of issuers calling bonds due
to a "tax event", which usually allow for calls at par.
The tax call risk on AT1 bonds appears quite low given they
mostly trade around or below par and, in any case, some of the
Swedish AT1 prospectuses built in the possibility of this tax
change, making it difficult to call the bonds, since the
amendment was foreseen.
A Swedbank US$750m 5.50% AT1 callable in 2020 fell from a
cash price bid of 100.90 to 100.60 on Wednesday morning,
according to Tradeweb, but Nordea's US$550m 5.25% AT1 callable
in 2021 held steady around 96.20.
Some Tier 2 bonds look more vulnerable, however, as they are
trading at higher cash prices. A Nordea 750m 4% March 2021 note
fell half a point to a 115 bid on Wednesday morning, for
example.
"I'd be more worried about the Tier 2s, given where they're
trading," said Robert Montague, senior investment analyst at ECM
Asset Management.
"Personally, I think it's unlikely that the banks will call,
but that doesn't mean the market might not be a bit nervous
about it."
Others agreed that calls were unlikely, given that sub debt
remains relatively cost-effective despite the deduction, and to
safeguard their reputation among investors.
"But it would be helpful, in the event that calls are
active, to put out statements that they don't expect to call in
this scenario," the banker added.
"[If not], it could introduce uncertainty into the market."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Rob Smith, Philip
Wright)