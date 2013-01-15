* C.Suisse paying bonuses partly in sometimes risky assets
* Model was expected to be copied by other banks
* Most European banks fear regulatory veto of such schemes
* Bankers face drops of up to 30 pct in bonuses this year
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Jan 15 Fears of a backlash from
shareholders and regulators are preventing major European banks
from copying Credit Suisse and paying bonuses in
exotic instruments such as specially created derivatives.
Many bankers will see a sharp fall in the size of their
bonuses this year, but payouts will still largely be made up of
cash and shares as the financial industry seeks to avoid
accusations it is using opaque structures to line employees'
pockets.
"Last year there was quite a lot of talk about exotic
bonuses," said one investment banker, who declined to be named
because he is not authorised to speak to the media. "There's no
talk about it at all now."
For Credit Suisse, its strategy of paying its employees a
portion of their bonuses in sometimes risky assets has not only
proved lucrative to some recipients, it also helped cut its
exposure to $17 billion worth of loans and deals.
The Swiss bank is repeating the model this year.
Viewed in some quarters as an innovative reaction to the
financial crisis, other banks are, however, loathe to follow
suit.
The Swiss bank's use of exotic bonuses was born out of
necessity when it lost 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) in
two months in 2008 as the credit crunch hit the value of some of
its assets, and it had to improve its capital position.
With other investment banks not under the same sort of
intense pressure, they are steering clear of payouts that risk
delivering windfalls that could rile investors.
The first Credit Suisse scheme, for example - which gave
bankers an interest in toxic assets the bank couldn't sell - has
risen in value by more than 80 percent since it was created in
2009, as markets recovered from their all-time lows.
EXTERNAL FORCES
Some argue this was misconceived as a bonus since its
beneficiaries were not responsible for the assets' performance.
"The recovery is driven by external forces not connected to
employer performance," said a second banker from a Credit Suisse
rival, who also declined to comment. "There's a real danger that
they deliver undeserved windfall profits to employees."
Within Credit Suisse, there was resistance when the scheme
was first announced in 2009. "People saw these assets as toxic
and illiquid, and frankly didn't like getting them," said a
senior source at the bank.
Despite the paper gains, some bankers dislike the degree of
uncertainty attached to the assets. The first banker said he
would not want to get his bonus paid that way and knew of staff
at Credit Suisse who were unhappy with it. "The flip side is,
where do they go?" he added, pointing out the limited
alternatives jobs on offer.
Yet some analysts said such schemes had their attractions.
"I think they are a clever way to pay employees well in a
relatively opaque way, while at the same time offloading some
risk," said Cormac Leech, analyst at Liberum Capital.
When the first Credit Suisse scheme was launched, it was
difficult to value the assets involved because their markets
were largely paralysed.
Some assets were marked against valuations for smaller but
similar assets that were still trading, others relied on a
"proxy" of assets with similar characteristics.
The second scheme, which was based on Credit Suisse's
counterparty risk for loans it had extended and deals it was
involved in, was valued in the same way.
DIFFICULT PROCESS
The Credit Suisse source said it was important to the bank
that no one involved in valuing assets for the scheme benefited
from the bonus plan, removing potential personal incentives from
the valuation process.
"It was a difficult process, trying to arrive at a value
that was fair to the staff and the firm, and we spent a great
deal of time on that," he said.
Credit Suisse didn't meet significant resistance from its
regulator, Finma, to the bonus plan. A Finma source said it had
no preference on the instruments used to reward CS staff, as
long as compensation didn't harm shareholders or reward
short-term risky bets.
Other banks expressed doubts that their regulators would be
so accommodating. Britain's code on bankers' pay for instance
does not explicitly rule out the use of so-called exotic bonds,
but lenders believe they wouldn't be acceptable.
"Our understanding is that it is not regulator-compliant,"
said a source at one UK bank, whose comments were echoed by
sources at three European lenders.
Overall, banks are shifting away from the sort of big
handouts common during the boom years. In total, 2012 bonuses
could be down as much as 30 percent on 2011 levels.
Barclays and Deutsche Bank are set to
cut 2012 payouts for their investment bankers by up to 20
percent, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Some of the more adventurous may throw in bonds, such as the
contingent convertible bond examined but rejected by Barclays
last year, and some may follow Deutsche's recent example of
making top bankers wait five years for deferred bonuses instead
of three.
For the most part though it is plain vanilla schemes that
will greet bankers on bonus day.
"Supervisors and regulators aren't too keen on fancy
compensation plans, the desire is to make it more transparent,"
said Christopher Wheeler, banking analyst at Mediobanca.
"Credit Suisse is ploughing a lone furrow."