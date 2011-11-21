* Banks may chop bonus pots in Q4

* Bonuses have so far held up well versus plummeting revenues

* Higher salaries, deferred pay falling due make pay harder to cut

* Variable rewards could be up to 70 pct down on 2010-recruiters

By Sarah White

LONDON, Nov 21 Bank bosses could take a hard line on pay by restricting payments from bonus pools which have grown at a higher pace than warranted by tumbling revenues.

Chopping pay in this way is a much easier option than using clawback clauses, which were introduced during the financial crisis to allow banks to recoup bonuses that have already been paid out.

In practice, clawbacks are very hard to trigger and riddled with legal dangers, employment lawyers said.

"Just because banks accrue bonuses doesn't mean they'll pay them out," said Stephane Rambosson, managing partner at recruiters Veni Partners.

"They accrue and keep that as provisions but they have pre-existing commitments that kick in, and it doesn't mean that beyond that they have to use all the bonus pot."

Switzerland's scandal-hit UBS is one bank reportedly considering cutting what has already been accumulated this year to pay fresh bonuses.

Revenues across the top 10 investment banks were down 30 percent in the three months to September, compared with the same period in 2010, analytics company Coalition said.

The fourth quarter is likely to look just as ugly, prompting banks to take more drastic action on costs.

Still, so far only majority government-owned Royal Bank of Scotland accrued no new bonuses in the third quarter, putting pressure on rivals facing political and shareholder scrutiny over investment bank pay.

Others, such as Germany's Deutsche Bank, did also show some restraint, putting aside 40 percent less in pay in the third quarter than in the previous three months, while investment bank revenues were down 27 percent.

But on a full-year basis, Deutsche's pay and revenues dropped at a roughly equal rate. And at crisis-prone UBS, pay was down 14 percent in the first three quarters, while operating income fell 24 percent.

ZEROS ALL ROUND

The pressure to come down harder on pay in the fourth quarter may be greater for firms with the highest compensation ratios, a measure of pay as a proportion of revenues.

Deutsche's investment bank boasts one of the lowest, coming in at 28 percent in the third quarter, almost flat on what it was two years ago.

But at 94 percent, UBS's investment bank, which saw its revenues hurt by rogue trading losses, had one of the highest such ratios in the third quarter.

Even in the second quarter, it stood at 58.6 percent.

Cutting the compensation bill will be trickier than ever, as a much higher proportion of pay is now made up of fixed salaries than it was three years ago, before new bonus rules restricting payouts in cash kicked in.

Even in the first half of 2011, base pay still grew, sending average salaries for managing directors in London's finance sector up 21 percent year-on-year to 237,000 pounds ($374,212), according to a report by recruiters Astbury Marsden.

Deferred bonuses coming due also make up a big chunk of pay packages, and were awarded before clawback conditions became the norm, meaning they are tough to tinker with now.

At UBS, of the 2.875 billion Swiss francs ($3,13 billion) in variable pay expenses so far this year, close to 1.35 billion francs related to deferred pay.

At RBS, bonuses accrued so far this year stand roughly at 416 million pounds, based on company reports, down over 56 percent on what it had notched up to hand out to staff for the whole of 2010.

Rambosson at Veni Partners said bonus pools were likely to be down between 30 and 50 percent on 2011, with a huge proportion of zero bonuses.

Two headhunters in Asia, which has been one of the hottest markets for pay, told Reuters they saw bonuses plummeting by 60-70 percent this year.

"When they come to the fourth quarter, banks may take the view that the bonus pot is too big, and different banks will have different strategies," said Graham Paul, an employment lawyer at Dundas & Wilson.

Public pressure remained for banks not to be seen to be rewarding to excess, he said, although shareholders, who have also been critical of overly big rewards, would want to see firms making sure they were retaining their stars. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.916 Swiss Francs) (Additional reporting by Michael Flaherty in Hong Kong)