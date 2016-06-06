SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade wants the nation's five biggest commercial banks to detail
better their plan to set up a credit research company to collect
data on borrowers' bill-paying history, on concern the deal
could hamper competition.
Brasilia-based Cade wants the lenders to follow a list of
procedures to determine what are the risks that their so-called
credit bureau known as GIC benefit from access to information or
be protected through market barriers, according to a post in the
government's official gazette on Monday.
In January, state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA
and Caixa Econômica Federal teamed up with
private-sector lenders Itaú Unibanco Holding SA,
Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA
to create GIC, in which each will take a 20 percent
stake.
The Brazilian unit of Experian Plc and Boa Vista
Serviços SA are the largest providers of borrower quality
information in Latin America's largest economy. They obtain from
the country's banks data on borrowers' behavior, promptness
patterns and also estimates on demand for both consumer and
corporate credit.
The government set rules for the creation and operation of
so-called positive credit bureaus early in 2012. The regulation
aimed to help phase out Brazil's current credit scoring system
based on the blacklisting of defaulters, with no incentives for
those who are up to date with their debts.
Cade will also ask the five banks as well as GIC for a
detailed description of the latter's corporate governance codes
and expected cost savings, and how their shareholder accord in
the GIC credit bureau will guarantee they maintain their
interests aligned, the post said.
