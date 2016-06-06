(Adds details on credit bureaus, background throughout)

SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade wants the nation's five biggest commercial banks to detail better their plan to set up a credit research company to gather information on borrowers' bill-paying history, on concern the deal could hamper competition.

Brasilia-based Cade wants the lenders to assess the risk that their so-called credit bureau known as GIC benefit from access to information or be protected through market barriers, according to a post in the government's official gazette on Monday.

In January, state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Econômica Federal teamed up with private-sector banks Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA to create GIC, which stands for Gestora de Inteligência de Crédito. Each bank will take a 20 percent stake in GIC.

The decision underscores regulatory concerns over competition in Brazil's banking industry, where the country's top-ten lenders have control of almost 90 percent of the system's assets. Positive bureaus often reward borrowers' timely payments, making risk scores built on bureau data more reliable.

Boa Vista Serviços SA, as well as the local units of Experian Plc and Fair Isaac Corp, or Fico, are the largest providers of borrower quality information in Latin America's largest economy. They obtain from the country's banks data on borrowers' behavior, promptness patterns and also estimates on demand for both consumer and corporate credit.

With loan defaults at an all-time high and debt payments consuming almost half of household income, the implementation of a credit-scoring company rewarding prompt payers is seen by policymakers and bankers as a way to help cut credit costs. Borrowers in Brazil pay the highest borrowing costs among the world's major economies.

The government set rules for the creation and operation of so-called positive credit bureaus early in 2012. The regulation aimed to help phase out Brazil's current scoring system based on the blacklisting of defaulters, with no incentives for those who are up to date with their debts.

Cade will also ask the five banks as well as GIC for a detailed description of the latter's corporate governance codes and expected cost savings, and how their shareholder accord in the GIC credit bureau will guarantee they maintain their interests aligned, the post said.

At the time, the banks said GIC will have autonomous management and board members working full time for the company. GIC hired LexisNexis Risk Solutions FL Inc to help develop and implement a credit-scoring platform. (Reporting by Priscila Jordão and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)