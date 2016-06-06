(Adds details on credit bureaus, background throughout)
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazil's antitrust watchdog
Cade wants the nation's five biggest commercial banks to detail
better their plan to set up a credit research company to gather
information on borrowers' bill-paying history, on concern the
deal could hamper competition.
Brasilia-based Cade wants the lenders to assess the risk
that their so-called credit bureau known as GIC benefit from
access to information or be protected through market barriers,
according to a post in the government's official gazette on
Monday.
In January, state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA
and Caixa Econômica Federal teamed up with
private-sector banks Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, Banco
Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA
to create GIC, which stands for Gestora de Inteligência de
Crédito. Each bank will take a 20 percent stake in
GIC.
The decision underscores regulatory concerns over
competition in Brazil's banking industry, where the country's
top-ten lenders have control of almost 90 percent of the
system's assets. Positive bureaus often reward borrowers' timely
payments, making risk scores built on bureau data more reliable.
Boa Vista Serviços SA, as well as the local units of
Experian Plc and Fair Isaac Corp, or Fico, are
the largest providers of borrower quality information in Latin
America's largest economy. They obtain from the country's banks
data on borrowers' behavior, promptness patterns and also
estimates on demand for both consumer and corporate credit.
With loan defaults at an all-time high and debt payments
consuming almost half of household income, the implementation of
a credit-scoring company rewarding prompt payers is seen by
policymakers and bankers as a way to help cut credit costs.
Borrowers in Brazil pay the highest borrowing costs among the
world's major economies.
The government set rules for the creation and operation of
so-called positive credit bureaus early in 2012. The regulation
aimed to help phase out Brazil's current scoring system based on
the blacklisting of defaulters, with no incentives for those who
are up to date with their debts.
Cade will also ask the five banks as well as GIC for a
detailed description of the latter's corporate governance codes
and expected cost savings, and how their shareholder accord in
the GIC credit bureau will guarantee they maintain their
interests aligned, the post said.
At the time, the banks said GIC will have autonomous
management and board members working full time for the company.
GIC hired LexisNexis Risk Solutions FL Inc to help develop and
implement a credit-scoring platform.
