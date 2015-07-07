(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, double-click on )
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, July 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among the global banks
looking to invest in Brazilian distressed loans, an area some
are calling the flavor of the month in Latin America's largest
economy.
With unemployment spiking and inflation eroding disposable
income, households are defaulting on their loans at the fastest
pace in six years. Toxic debt is also increasing for companies,
which are succumbing to flagging sales and rising borrowing
costs.
Some funds acquire a large portfolio of credit from a bank
at a steep discount and then rework each loan individually,
profiting after repackaging them into securities, taking over
the collateral or restructuring the debt. For banks, bad-loan
sales help them clean up their balance sheets in times of
economic hardship.
Industry players estimate sales of toxic loans will exceed
23 billion reais ($7.3 billion) this year, up 35 percent from
2014. State-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal,
which only entered this market last year, targets the sale of 9
billion reais in bad loans this year alone.
Taking advantage of that trend, Goldman, Credit Suisse Group
AG and Cerberus Capital Management LP are
picking up soured consumer and corporate loans, joining local
companies to pay record amounts for distressed assets.
Credit Suisse Hedging-Griffo, the Swiss bank's
private-banking unit in Brazil, and São Paulo-based Jive
Investments Holding Ltd are raising money for a bad-credit fund
from up to 50 investors, two sources with knowledge of the plan
said. Goldman is also teaming up with Jive to invest as much as
$200 million in the area, another two sources said.
In May, JPMorgan-controlled Gávea Investimentos paid 100
million reais for 46 percent of debt collector Paschoalotto
Serviços Financeiros Ltda to gain expertise in credit recovery.
A public relations executive working for RK Partners said
the São Paulo-based restructuring adviser would help Cerberus
find distressed assets in Brazil.
Goldman, Credit Suisse, Jive and JPMorgan declined to
comment.
HEFTY PROFITS
Goldman and Credit Suisse's bet on Brazilian soured credit
should deliver hefty profits for both them and their clients.
Returns on such assets are about 8 percentage points above
Brazil's benchmark interbank CDI rate, currently at 13.6
percent. That is about twice the spread of junk-rated local
notes.
"We view distressed credit as less of a bargain opportunity
lasting a couple of years, and more like a structural play,"
said Alexandre Nobre, founding partner of São Paulo-based
distressed loans firm RCB Investimentos. "The ongoing downturn
only accelerates the process and validates a long-term bet on
the sector."
While the rise in non-performing loans poses no systemic
risk to Brazil's top banks, market woes for lenders look rougher
and may last longer than in previous cycles, Moody's Investors
Service said in a report last week.
Loans in arrears at Brazilian banks are now at the highest
level in two years, while household debt now equals 44 percent
of income, a decade high, central bank data showed.
The approximately 74 billion reais in defaulted debt accounted
for 4.7 percent of outstanding loans in Brazil's banking system,
central bank data showed last month.
"Our segment will keep growing, only that we are bracing for
a rather tough debt-collection cycle out ahead," Paschoalotto
Chief Financial Officer Bruno Villela said in an interview.
Brazil's downturn has especially hit the quality of credit
card, auto and low-ticket working capital loans. Collateralized
loans such as payroll or mortgage credit have performed
relatively well, although signs of deterioration are showing.
According to RCB's Nobre, banks at some point will be
pressed to sell pulverized mortgage loans as builders grapple
with a cash squeeze, declining property prices and flagging
demand for new homes.
Caixa, Brazil's largest mortgage lender, is in the final
stages of selling two pools of distressed consumer and mid-sized
corporate loans to investors. The bank sounded out specialized
investors for the deal, including Grupo Recovery do Brasil SA,
Graça Participações and RCB, sources told Reuters last week.
Caixa confirmed the plans.
($1 = 3.1674 Brazilian reais)
