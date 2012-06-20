* Spread drop to obey to lower taxes, costs: Setúbal
* Says "rationality will prevail" as pressure mounts
* Comes as gov't pressures for lower borrowing costs
SAO PAULO, June 20 Borrowing costs in Brazil
would likely decline more quickly if lenders cut expenses and
the government trimmed taxes instead of pressing banks to charge
less for credit, the chief executive of Itau Unibanco, the
country's largest private sector bank, said on Wednesday.
Roberto Egydio Setúbal, chief executive of Itaú Unibanco
Holding, said a combination of lower taxes on loans,
cuts in reserve requirements, and efforts by lenders to improve
cost efficiency would be more effective in bringing down
borrowing costs in Brazil, which are among the world's highest,
than the government's crusade to cut banks' profits.
"There's pressure coming from all sides," Setúbal told an
audience at an event sponsored by Febraban, the industry group
representing banks. "But, in the end, market rationality will
prevail."
Setúbal's remarks are the first by a major executive
questioning the effectiveness of recent government efforts to
push down borrowing costs through political pressure. President
Dilma Rousseff has in at least four different speeches since
April urged banks to charge less for loans as Brazil's economy
struggles to regain momentum.
Rousseff has instructed state-controlled lenders to speed up
disbursements and cut rates to force private sector rivals to
follow suit. Some analysts say the risk of such strategy is
forcing private banks to assume a less prudent stance on lending
at a time when loan defaults are creeping up and economic growth
slows abruptly.
Brazilian banks charge the highest spreads, or the
difference between lending and deposit rates, among the world's
20 major economies. While borrowers pay an average 42 percent a
year for a 1-1/2-year loan, spreads top 27 percentage points,
compared with single-digit spreads in other Latin American
nations.
Government pressure on commercial banks to slash interest
rates led to the steepest drop in the cost of overdraft loans in
April in 14 years. The average lending rate fell to the lowest
level since December 2010.
According to Setúbal, a surge in net interest income in
recent years stemming from a jump in credit demand will
ultimately force banks to revise their cost and expense
management models. Efficiency, or the share of revenue that goes
to cover costs, will become the industry's new focus, he added.
Costs will be key to helping the local banking industry
fight the impact of global financial turmoil, he added.
Setúbal also refuted claims Brazilian banks' earnings far
outstrip their global peers. "The problem is not earning fat
margins but on how sustainable your profits are," he said.