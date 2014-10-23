SAO PAULO Oct 23 Commercial banks in Brazil
want the central bank to ease a reserve requirement before a
plan forcing them to boost the amount of liquid assets on their
balance sheets takes effect, daily newspaper Valor Econômico
reported on Thursday.
According to Valor, which did not say how it got the
information, commercial banks are proposing that 386 billion
reais ($155 billion) parked in the central bank's coffers as
reserve requirements be used to build up liquidity coverage
ratios.
Starting in April, lenders will have to create a minimum
reserve of high-liquidity assets to mitigate the risk of a cash
crunch during times of stress in financial markets.
The rules will set a minimum 30-day liquidity coverage ratio
(LCR), or the relation between liquid assets and cash outflows
over that period, of 60 percent. The minimum threshold for the
LCR will climb by 10 percentage points each year until reaching
100 percent by April 2019.
According to Valor, policymakers at the central bank say the
reserve requirements are a primarily an instrument for monetary
policy, rather than a way to help banks create their own
individual sources of liquidity. On the other hand, banks say
the new rule would make them less competitive than foreign
lenders, which face lighter restrictions on the matter, the
paper added.
The central bank declined to comment on the report.
Febraban, the group representing Brazilian lenders, was
unavailable.
The rules would apply to financial institutions with assets
above 100 billion reais. Currently, those banks include
state-run Banco do Brasil SA, Itaú Unibanco Holding
SA, state-run Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco
Bradesco SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA,
Banco HSBC Brasil SA, Banco Safra SA and Grupo BTG
Pactual SA .
($1 = 2.4953 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)