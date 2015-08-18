SAO PAULO Aug 18 Bounced checks in Brazil rose
in the first seven months to the highest level in six years, as
rising borrowing costs, the fastest inflation in over a decade
and a weakening economy made it harder for consumers to stay
current, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Tuesday.
The ratio of bounced checks rose to 2.29 percent of cleared
checks in the January-to-July period, compared with 2.11 percent
a year earlier, Serasa said. On a monthly basis, the ratio
climbed from 2.29 percent in July, the highest for the months
since at least 1991, Serasa said.
Economists expect Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin
America, to shrink this year at the steepest pace in over two
decades. Households are grappling with accelerating inflation
and large job losses across the country, which will test the
ability of consumers to service their obligations, economists
said.
