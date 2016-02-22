SAO PAULO Feb 22 Bounced checks in Brazil hit in January an all-time high for the month, as rising borrowing costs, the fastest inflation in over a decade and a steep recession made it harder for consumers to keep up with their financial obligations, credit research firm Serasa Experian said on Monday.

The rate of bounced checks rose to 2.41 percent of cleared checks last month, compared with 2.06 percent a year earlier, Serasa said in a report. The number was highest for any January since at least 1991, when Serasa began collecting records for the indicator.

Brazil's economy is expected to shrink this year and next, the first back-to-back annual contractions since the 1930s and domestic interest rates are among the world's highest. That has made it harder for factories, farmers and individuals to repay loans, driving up delinquencies, unpaid utility bills and bounced checks.

According to Serasa, households across the country are grappling with accelerating inflation - which has surpassed 10 percent for the past 12 months - and large job losses, testing the ability of consumers to stay current on debt payments.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)