SAO PAULO Feb 22 Bounced checks in Brazil hit
in January an all-time high for the month, as rising borrowing
costs, the fastest inflation in over a decade and a steep
recession made it harder for consumers to keep up with their
financial obligations, credit research firm Serasa Experian said
on Monday.
The rate of bounced checks rose to 2.41 percent of cleared
checks last month, compared with 2.06 percent a year earlier,
Serasa said in a report. The number was highest for any January
since at least 1991, when Serasa began collecting records for
the indicator.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink this year and next,
the first back-to-back annual contractions since the 1930s and
domestic interest rates are among the world's highest. That has
made it harder for factories, farmers and individuals to repay
loans, driving up delinquencies, unpaid utility bills and
bounced checks.
According to Serasa, households across the country are
grappling with accelerating inflation - which has surpassed 10
percent for the past 12 months - and large job losses, testing
the ability of consumers to stay current on debt payments.
