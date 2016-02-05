SAO PAULO Feb 5 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest private-sector bank, has for years traded at a premium to rival Banco Bradesco SA but many investors are betting the gap will narrow amid sharply diverging outlooks from the lenders.

Since Tuesday, when Itaú said the recession could cut its profit by 15 percent this year, traders rushed to unwind over one billion reais ($257 million) in short-selling bets against Bradesco, whose executives have been adamant the worst of the loan write-off cycle is over.

With Brazil facing its longest recession in a century, the banks' share prices will depend on how they navigate a slew of challenges, including the chances of bigger-than-expected loan-related losses, Eduardo Roche of Canepa Asset Management said.

Analysts are adjusting their views, with many saying Itaú's long outperformance is unsustainable. Some expect Itaú's return on equity (ROE), a key gauge of profitability, to slip to about 18 percent this year, just above its cost of capital and slightly below Bradesco's.

"Markets are factoring in faster ROE compression at Itaú than Bradesco, partly supporting the case for a tighter spread between the shares," said Eduardo Nishio, banking analyst with Brasil Plural Corretora in São Paulo.

The long-short spread between preferred shares of Itaú and Bradesco narrowed to 5.07 reais on Friday, down from 6.80 reais on Monday, a day before Itaú unveiled its bearish outlook for this year. The spread touched a record 8.83 reais in December.

Itaú is beginning to look expensive, said Marcelo Telles, analyst with Credit Suisse Securities. The São Paulo-based bank trades at 1.4 times book value, about 40 percent above Bradesco's valuation.

Itaú shares gained 2.2 percent to 25.07 reais on Friday, while Bradesco rose 1.3 percent to 20 reais. Over the past five days, Bradesco jumped 14 percent, compared with Itaú's 3 percent gain.

'WHAT DECOUPLING?'

Skepticism about Itaú's outlook is not the only driver behind the declining premium, said Roche, who oversees some 450 million reais in assets at Rio de Janeiro-based Canepa.

Bradesco's suspension this week of a share sale to help fund the purchase of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit bolstered shares, which shed 32 percent over the past year, he said.

Quick antitrust approval of the HSBC deal and a successful integration could help Bradesco cut the premium further, Nishio added.

Some investors remain uneasy about the differing views among the two banks' management over the extent of Brazil's crisis.

On Jan. 28, Bradesco forecast loan book growth between 1.0 percent and 5.0 percent this year, with loan-loss provisions expected to rise up to 10 percent from last year.

In contrast, Itaú projected that provisions could leap up to 38 percent. It said lending could shrink this year and interest income may grow at half the pace of Bradesco's.

"I'm having a hard time understanding why one is so negative and the other isn't since they operate the same markets," said a São Paulo-based fund manager, who is not allowed to speak publicly on his stockholdings.

Economists expect Brazil's economy to shrink again this year, the first back-to-back annual contraction since the 1930s. That is making it harder for factories, farmers and individuals to repay loans.

Defaults and loan renegotiations at Itaú and Bradesco are rising. Fallout from a corruption probe into state firms is helping drive a record number of companies into insolvency - many of them the banks' clients.

With the outlook for Latin America's largest economy looking so blurry, making a bullish call on Bradesco could backfire, said Eduardo Rosman, an analyst with Banco BTG Pactual. ($1 = 3.8973 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)