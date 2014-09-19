SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Brazil's largest bank
workers' union said on Friday that it was mulling a strike after
a pay rise counter-proposal made by a group representing
commercial banks was short of its demands.
In a statement, the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo,
Osasco e Região said a proposal made by Fenaban that offers a
0.61 percent inflation-adjusted gain "comes below the 1.54
percent average real pay rise negotiated in other sectors during
the first half."
The union wants a 5.4 percent inflation-adjusted wage
increase, the implementation of a 14th monthly wage and a rise
in the value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals that
was submitted to banks last month.
Union leaders plan to meet in Sao Paulo next Thursday to
decide whether to vote for a strike if Fenaban refuses to
improve its proposal, the statement added.
A national strike by bank workers could begin on Sept. 30
and last indefinitely, the statement added.
Over the past decade, the union has obtained an 18 percent
inflation-adjusted gain for bank workers in the metropolitan
area of Sao Paulo, with banks extending the pay rise to all
their staff across Brazil.
Last year, an impasse between banks and workers during wage
discussions sparked minor work stoppages that failed to disrupt
service.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, editing by G Crosse)