(Adds details, share performance throughout)
SAO PAULO Oct 2 Bank workers in São Paulo,
Brazil's most populous and richest state, plan to strike for an
indefinite period starting on Tuesday after rejecting a pay
proposal for the upcoming year.
The union late on Thursday shunned a proposal by the
National Banking Federation for an inflation-adjusted salary
increase of 5.5 percent. The union sought a raise of 16 percent,
an annual recurring bonus equivalent to a monthly salary, and
more benefits.
Leaders of the Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco
e Região union will meet on Monday night to begin strike
proceedings, according to a statement.
The banking federation, which is known as Fenaban, proposed
larger profit-sharing than in negotiations last year, but the
offer fell short of union demands. Usually banks and unions
tussle over pay raises at this time every year, followed by
short-lived strikes that seldom disrupt branch services.
Brazil's largest private-sector banks are headquartered in
the state of São Paulo, which has about 23 percent of the
nation's population and produces about 30 percent of gross
domestic product. Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Banco
Santander Brasil SA are based in the city of São
Paulo, while Banco Bradesco SA is based in the town
of Osasco.
Banks are slated to post record earnings this year, partly
because of efforts to streamline their operations in the wake of
the steepest recession in a quarter-century.
Workers are demanding that banks cease those efforts, which
have resulted in thousands of early retirements or dismissals
this year.
Shares of Itaú and Bradesco were up 1.1 percent on Friday,
while Santander Brasil jumped 3.9 percent.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)