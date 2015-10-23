SAO PAULO Oct 23 The group representing Brazil's commercial banks on Friday sweetened a proposal for an increase in salaries, benefits and bonuses for industry workers, who have been on strike for almost a month.

Fenaban, as the group is known, presented to representatives of unions a 10 percent pay raise and a 14 percent increase in food vouchers for the upcoming year, according to a statement. This is Fenaban's third proposal since Sept. 25, when workers decided to go on strike.

Unions want a raise of 16 percent, an annual recurring bonus equivalent to a monthly salary and other benefits. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)