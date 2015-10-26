BRIEF-Ratos says sells Sophion Bioscience
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
SAO PAULO Oct 26 Brazil's biggest banking industry union decided to accept a pay raise and end a three-week-old strike on Monday, halting one of the sector's most disruptive walkouts in years.
The Sindicato dos Bancários de São Paulo, Osasco e Região, the union covering Brazil's biggest city and financial hub, agreed to a 10 percent pay raise and 14 percent increase in food vouchers for the upcoming year, it said in a statement.
Consumer prices have risen nearly 10 percent in the past 12 months, even as the Brazilian economy slips into what is expected to be the first two-year recession since the 1930s. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)
* Says purchase price for all shares in Sophion Bioscience is SEK 60 mln
MANILA, May 11 The Philippine central bank left its key overnight borrowing rate steady at 3.0 percent on Thursday, as expected, with inflation seen within its target for this year and next despite strong economic momentum.