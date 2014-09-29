SAO PAULO, Sept 29 Bank workers in Brazil plan
to begin a nationwide strike on Tuesday for an indefinite period
after talks with commercial banks collapsed over pay rise
demands for this and next year.
In a Monday statement, the Confederação Nacional dos
Trabalhadores do Ramo Financeiro said "there was no agreement on
the rate of wage increases" after eight rounds of talks with
Fenaban, a group representing banks.
Last year, an impasse between banks and workers during wage
discussions sparked minor work stoppages that failed to disrupt
service. According to the statement, as many as 23,000 bank
branches could be affected by the stoppage.
Fenaban offered a 0.61 percent inflation-adjusted increase,
while the confederation, known as Contraf-CUT, sought a 5.4
percent increase, 14 months of wages per year, and a rise in the
value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals.
Unions from about 50 different regions encompassing Brazil's
largest metropolitan areas will join the strike, the statement
said.
Over the past decade, the union has won an 18 percent
inflation-adjusted increase for bank workers in the metropolitan
area of Sao Paulo, with banks extending the rise to all their
staff across Brazil.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)