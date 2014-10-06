SAO PAULO Oct 6 Bank workers in Brazil ended a
nationwide strike on Monday after accepting a
smaller-than-sought counter-proposal from commercial banks over
pay raises for this and next year.
In a statement, the Confederação Nacional dos Trabalhadores
do Ramo Financeiro agreed to return to work after Fenaban, a
group representing banks, offered an 8.5 percent nominal pay
rise and a bonus equivalent to wages for 2.2 months.
The confederation, known as Contraf-CUT, was seeking a 5.4
percent increase, 14 months of wages per year and a rise in the
value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals.
"We decidedly stopped work for seven days and mobilized
workers to join, forcing banks to change their mind," Juvandia
Moreira, president of São Paulo, Osasco e Região's union, the
country's largest, said in the statement. The values of bonuses
and food vouchers were increased too, she noted.
Fenaban did not comment.
The strike, which began after eight rounds of talks between
banks and workers collapsed on Sept. 24, lasted for seven days.
Unions from about 50 different regions encompassing Brazil's
largest metropolitan areas had joined the strike.
Over the past 11 years, the union won a 20.7 percent
inflation-adjusted increase for bank workers in the metropolitan
area of Sao Paulo, with banks extending the raise to all their
staff across Brazil.
Last year, an impasse between both parties during wage talks
sparked minor work stoppages that failed to disrupt service.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)