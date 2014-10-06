SAO PAULO Oct 6 Bank workers in Brazil ended a nationwide strike on Monday after accepting a smaller-than-sought counter-proposal from commercial banks over pay raises for this and next year.

In a statement, the Confederação Nacional dos Trabalhadores do Ramo Financeiro agreed to return to work after Fenaban, a group representing banks, offered an 8.5 percent nominal pay rise and a bonus equivalent to wages for 2.2 months.

The confederation, known as Contraf-CUT, was seeking a 5.4 percent increase, 14 months of wages per year and a rise in the value of food vouchers in a list of eight proposals.

"We decidedly stopped work for seven days and mobilized workers to join, forcing banks to change their mind," Juvandia Moreira, president of São Paulo, Osasco e Região's union, the country's largest, said in the statement. The values of bonuses and food vouchers were increased too, she noted.

Fenaban did not comment.

The strike, which began after eight rounds of talks between banks and workers collapsed on Sept. 24, lasted for seven days. Unions from about 50 different regions encompassing Brazil's largest metropolitan areas had joined the strike.

Over the past 11 years, the union won a 20.7 percent inflation-adjusted increase for bank workers in the metropolitan area of Sao Paulo, with banks extending the raise to all their staff across Brazil.

Last year, an impasse between both parties during wage talks sparked minor work stoppages that failed to disrupt service. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Dan Grebler)