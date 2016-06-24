LONDON, June 24 (IFR) - Thousands of bankers in Britain are
fretting about their job security as the industry faces upheaval
in trading operations and regulations in the wake of Britain's
decision to quit the European Union.
Britain employs 2.2m bankers and other financial and
professional services staff, and banks including HSBC and JP
Morgan had warned they could move thousands of jobs to Europe in
the event of a Brexit.
Bankers privately fear London could bear the brunt of
investment banks cutting staff given the pressure to slash
costs, especially if a slump in capital markets activity
continues or Britain's economy slows.
While the Brexit news rocked European financial markets,
cities including Dublin, Paris, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are
hoping to take advantage of a power shift, or at least an
erosion of London's status as Europe's dominant financial hub.
"Inevitably there will be a shift. I think London will get
an element of dilution in the coming months and years and no
doubt there will be another financial centre that will benefit
from it," said Etay Katz, financial regulatory partner at law
firm Allen & Overy.
More than three-quarters of capital markets business across
the EU is conducted out of Britain.
"In the months ahead we may need to make changes to our
European legal entity structure and the location of some roles,"
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon said in a memo to staff shortly after
the Brexit vote was confirmed.
JP Morgan employs 16,000 staff in Britain, and Dimon had
already warned that leaving the EU would be a "terrible deal"
for the UK economy and up to 4,000 jobs could move. In addition
to its European headquarters in Canary Wharf, it employs
thousands more around the country, including in Bournemouth.
HSBC CEO Stuart Gulliver has said it would probably move
about 1,000 investment bankers to Paris if Britain quit the EU.
That would affect a fifth of its 5,000 investment bankers in
London - mainly those involved in operations linked to Mifid II,
the EU market rules covering a range of products from
derivatives trading to bond pricing.
Morgan Stanley could move around 1,000 of its roughly 6,000
employees in Britain elsewhere in Europe, a source at the bank
previously said.
PASSPORTING
The crucial issue for financial firms relates to
"passporting", the rules that enable banks in one EU country to
provide cross-border services to clients elsewhere in the single
market. Those arrangements could now be scrapped outright, or be
the subject of renegotiations over several years.
Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods said that such issues
leave the big US banks heavily exposed to Brexit risk. Based on
JP Morgan's guidance that a quarter of its UK staff could be at
risk, they said that called into question 2,000 jobs at
Citigroup and 4,200 across Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley.
Analysts warned that Brexit would also make London less
attractive for overseas banks if it restricts the free movement
of labour for EU workers.
WORRY
The regulatory framework governing the banking industry is
another major worry. While Britain has often been at odds with
the EU over regulations (for example, over bankers' bonuses),
bankers said the framework of EU financial rules provided a
broadly supportive environment for the industry, even if it
could be frustrating.
Those issues will be hammered out over the next two years,
although banks are unlikely to wait until such rules are decided
before acting.
"Banks can't just wait for clarity on what the government
wants to do, on the negotiations - they need to ensure they can
continue to serve clients," said a senior banker at a US bank
involved in contingency planning.
"The only sure way of doing that right now is moving large
parts of your business to another EU country. They can't risk
negotiations turning out badly."
That may involve shifts in structure rather than people, and
also less dramatic transfers of where trades may be booked. Even
so, being outside the EU is likely to add more costs and
complexity for banks, bankers said - not to mention potentially
reducing the tax banks pay in the UK.
"People are not going to wait two years until they put the
fire into the engine," A&O's Katz said.
"The boards of the large banks in Europe will need to take
decisions based on certain assumptions. They will not be able to
wait for crystal clarity on how the scene is going to play out
in practice."
COMPLEX
Major banks have said contingency plans have been in place
for months, and Britain's financial regulators have been in
frequent contact. In the last two weeks, the US Federal Reserve
and ECB also stepped up their scrutiny of how banks were
preparing. But bankers said most of the focus had been on
liquidity and it was only about two weeks ago that many thought
there was a realistic chance the back-up structural plans might
be needed.
Banks sent emails to rattled staff saying there would be a
period of "complex" and "time-consuming" issues to resolve, and
advised them to think about clients first.
The British Bankers' Association said a significant amount
of contingency planning had been done and the industry was well
prepared.
The BBA, which represents 200 UK and foreign banks in the
country, remained neutral during the debate, saying most of its
members did not take a formal position.
But a BBA survey in March showed 57% of banks thought
leaving the EU would have a negative impact on Britain, compared
with just 4% who said it would be positive.
Banks employ about 417,000 people in Britain. Adding in
insurance, fund and asset management, legal and accounting
services, management consultancy and other financial services
swells the number of employees to 2.2m, or 7% of UK employment.
(Additional reporting by Gareth Gore)