LONDON Oct 17 The British Bankers' Association annual conference on Thursday included speeches by top European and UK regulators and senior banking executives.

The following comments were made, or were due to be made, in speeches at the event or on the sidelines of the conference:

ALLOWING CHINA'S BANKS TO OPERATE AS BRANCHES IN UK

Andrew Bailey, CEO of Prudential Regulation Authority:

"Earlier this week, it was announced that the PRA will be prepared to see Chinese banks open branches here ... it should be clear that this is not a special arrangement for China, rather it is part of a broader policy.

"This is not a free for all."

"Our stance is sensibly cautious, but not I think restrictive."

"We should not design the world as if fragmentation and balkanisation are inevitably always likely to be with us."

Anthony Browne, BBA Chief Executive:

"We welcome it massively. It would be good for London as a financial centre. However, there shouldn't be special treatment. We need to make sure that we adhere to international standards."

EUROPEAN BANK ASSET QUALITY REVIEW:

EU financial services commissioner Michel Barnier:

"Despite substantial improvement, more needs to be done on the quality of banking assets. We don't expect dramatic results. But of course, these exercises may throw up certain funding gaps."

"We are shining a light into the dark corners. Showing that we have nothing to hide. And we will have the necessary tools in place to address the weaknesses.

"Either banks with capital shortfalls will need to reduce their assets or they will have to go to the markets. The latter are now operating much more smoothly.

"If banks are not able to raise capital in the markets - which could still be the case for a few - we will have a clear framework in place, with bail-in, and national and if necessary European backstops."

POLITICS AND REGULATION

John Peace, Chairman, Standard Chartered

"Politics recently has very much driven regulation. My fear is that a domestic view of political and regulatory-type issues could have a very negative impact on the global economy and the way we globally live our lives. Protectionism is never far away and we should always be mindful of that."

SALE OF UK GOVERNMENT'S STAKE IN LLOYDS

Danny Alexander, chief secretary to UK Treasury:

"In future sales we will look at ways in which the British public can get involved in those transactions. Because we are mending the economy the taxpayer is at last getting its money back."

UK HELP TO BUY MORTGAGE SCHEME

Les Matheson, RBS interim CEO, UK Retail

"I think it's always valid to raise concerns. I think we feel it's incumbent upon us to be as helpful as we can both to the British economy and to the government. Whilst there are always things you've got to be careful of and wary of we think that the right thing to do at the moment is to help."

TREATMENT OF CUSTOMERS

Natalie Ceeney, Financial Ombudsman Service:

"I am now starting to hear words that I like from industry leaders that I talk to. I am hearing the right rhetoric about turning things around. I am hearing more and more about a commitment to treat customers well."

NEW UK BANK STANDARDS BODY

Richard Lambert, tasked with setting up body:

"Its independence and governance set up is crucial ... it must not be seen as a poodle. If it's not going to be taken seriously by the banks we might as well pack up and go home now.

"The task will get harder in 5 or 10 years time when the terrible events of the last few years have been forgotten and bank leaders no longer feel quite as committed to this sort of idea. When things are easy and the world is back to normal that will be the test for this outfit."

BANKERS' PAY:

EU commissioner Barnier:

"I remain confident that the measures (to cap bankers' bonuses) are balanced and reasonable, in the interests of financial stability. And that our legal basis is the right one.

FUTURE SHAPE OF BANKS

Bill Michael, KPMG's European head of financial services:

"Banking will become dull, and dull will be the new good. Bankers will no longer be the rock stars of the commercial world and banking will become staid and adrenaline-free.

"Libor was a game changer for banking ... We are heading to a new place where universal banking doesn't exist as it does today ... In this new world retail and investment banking are not comfortable bedfellows and will likely split."