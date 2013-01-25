LONDON Jan 25 British banks should simplify
charges for overdrafts to help make the chequing account market
more competitive by allowing people to decide easily who offered
best value, Britain's consumer watchdog said.
The Office of Fair Trading held back from involving the
Competition Commission because of a new, easier
account-switching service coming in September and with Lloyds
and Royal Bank of Scotland set to sell
branches.
The OFT said on Friday its review of the 9 billion pound
($14 billion) market found major banks had increased market
share since its last assessment in 2008, entry by new players
remained infrequent, and consumers, lacking confidence in the
switching process, still rarely switched to a rival provider.
The British Bankers' Association welcomed the decision not
to make a referral to the Competition Commission.
The OFT said it will look at the matter again in 2015,
adding there had been improvements in the market, with customers
now saving up to 928 million pounds annually from a fall in
unauthorised overdraft charges from 2007-11.
"Overall, a combination of a lack of competition, low levels
of innovation, and customer apathy in the face of unclear costs
and a lack of diversity in the choices of current accounts
available mean that this market is not working well for
consumers or the wider economy," the OFT said.