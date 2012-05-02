LONDON May 2 Royal Bank of Scotland is set to announce on Friday that it will set aside a further 125 million pound ($202.55 million) to cover compensation for mis-selling loan insurance, Sky News reported.

The British bank is expected to bring its mis-selling provision to over 1 billion pound when it publishes its first-quarter results.

The expected announcement will take the bill for state-owned banks resulting from the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal to almost 5 billion pounds.

Rival British banks Lloyds and Barclays recently bolstered their compensation funds following a spike in the number of people making claims.