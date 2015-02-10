LONDON Feb 10 A scheme for compensating
companies mis-sold complex products by banks to shield against
interest rate hikes is skewed in favour of the lenders, British
lawmakers said on Tuesday.
The scheme was set up by the Financial Conduct Authority to
require banks such as Lloyds, Barclays, RBS
and HSBC to compensate thousands of small
companies that were mis-sold products known as interest rate
swaps.
Rather than acting as an insurance policy, companies that
bought the swaps were forced to pay extra charges when interest
rates actually fell to record lows, leaving some facing ruin.
"My concern is that having been done over once by the banks,
there is a grave risk here that a number of small businesses are
going to be done over a second time in redress or compensation
arrangements," said Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's
Treasury Select Committee.
His committee was questioning Martin Wheatley, chief
executive of the FCA.
Mark Garnier, another member of the committee, said the
redress scheme was not giving "fair justice" and showed that the
FCA had succumbed to the banks by fashioning a scheme that was
"detrimental" to customers.
"You have created a scheme whereby it's the banks that make
the decision as to what documentation goes to the independent
reviewer," Garnier said.
Wheatley said he was confident the redress scheme was
independent, reasonable and fair, with 14,000 of 17,000 eligible
customers having already settled and receiving 1.8 billion
pounds ($2.7 billion) .
"For the vast majority, people did get what the scheme set
out to do, which is to get their money back quicker than any
other scheme would have achieved," he added.
Wheatley said no bank has faced enforcement action for any
failure to implement the redress scheme and he was satisfied the
banks, who have set aside 4.4 billion pounds to meet potential
compensation claims, have acted properly.
The committee will comment on the redress scheme in its
forthcoming report on lending to small and medium sized
companies.
($1 = 0.6566 pounds)
