* Banks must submit proposals to regulator on Tuesday
* Rules to shield ordinary customers from riskier activities
* Regulator has said it has powers to waive rules for some
* Barclays, HSBC to set up separate units for IT services
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 6 Lloyds Banking Group
wants Britain's financial regulator to grant it a waiver from
new rules requiring banks to have separate boards of directors
for their retail and investment operations, sources said.
The Bank of England (BOE) is forcing banks to establish a
boundary around their branch activities to protect taxpayers
from any future exposure to the multibillion-pound bailouts
required to rescue lenders during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
Among the requirements will be new boards for the supposedly
safer, ring-fenced entities, new staff contracts and separate
pension schemes. Banks will also need to separate their
risk-management and IT operations.
By dividing up a bank's activities, it would make it easier
to wind up troubled sections without the risk of dragging down
the healthy parts of the business.
The Financial Times reported late on Monday that Lloyds was
seeking an exemption from the board requirement, arguing that
because more than 90 percent of its operations will sit inside
of the ring-fence there is no need for a separate board.
The BOE's Prudential Regulation Authority has said it will
take a "proportionate approach" to how the rules are applied.
"The PRA will consider applications from firms for
modifications of rules," the regulator said in a consultation
paper published in October.
In the consultation paper, the regulator said it had a
"discretionary power to waive or modify rules...where the
application of rules would be unduly burdensome or would not
achieve the purposes for which the rules were made".
Any bank with 25 billion pounds of UK deposits will need to
set up a ring-fenced unit by 2019. At present, six lenders would
be affected -- HSBC, Lloyds, Barclays, Royal
Bank of Scotland, Santander UK and the
Co-operative Bank.
Andrew Tyrie, head of an influential parliamentary committee
that scrutinises Britain's finance ministry, has warned that
banks could look to find ways around the ring-fence and should
face the threat of being broken up if they do.
Britain's biggest customer-facing banks -- Lloyds and RBS --
hope to include as much as possible within the ring-fenced
entity, whereas those with more risky investment activities,
such as Barclays and HSBC, want fewer of their assets to be kept
within the ring-fence, industry sources have said.
Barclays plans to keep its Barclaycard credit card division
outside of the ringfence, the sources said. Barclays and HSBC
are also expected to set up separate subsidiaries for their IT
operations and other functions.
Banks must submit their plans to the PRA by the end of
Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones and Steve Slater; editing by
Keith Weir)