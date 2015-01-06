(Repeats to fix formatting)
* BBA says current deadline may be 'extremely challenging'
* Banks want formal proposals no later than Q2 2015
* Rules to shield ordinary customers from riskier activities
* Millions of account sort codes may need to change - BBA
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Jan 6 Britain's banks have asked the
financial regulator to speed up finalising new rules to protect
their retail customers from riskier parts of their operations to
enable them to meet a 2019 deadline.
The Bank of England (BoE) has ordered banks to "ring-fence"
their branch activities to protect taxpayers from any future
exposure to the sort of multi-billion pound bailouts required to
rescue lenders during the 2007-09 financial crisis.
By dividing up a bank's activities, it would make it easier
to wind up troubled sections without the risk of dragging down
the healthy parts of the business.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority gave banks and
other interested parties until Tuesday to respond to its initial
proposals.
The British Bankers Association, a lobby group for the
industry, said in its response that it wants to speed up the
consultation.
"In order to deliver the reforms on time - banks, the
regulatory authorities and a number of government agencies will
need to pull together to avoid any bottlenecks," said BBA
Executive Director Paul Chisnall.
"In particular we'd like the regulators to try to put in
place the new regime as quickly as possible to allow banks to
make final decisions about how to structure their businesses,"
he added.
In a submission to the regulator seen by Reuters, the BBA
said its members do not consider that the publication of formal
proposals can wait until the third quarter of 2015 and wants
them to be published no later than the second quarter.
It warned that the 2019 deadline is "tighter than meets the
eye" and that banks looking to set up separate IT and
operational systems could find it extremely challenging to meet
unless the current timetable is brought forward.
The BBA also said that there is a possibility that millions
of customers could have their account sort codes changed as a
result of the changes.
The PRA declined to comment.
Any bank with 25 billion pounds or more of UK deposits will
need to set up a ring-fenced unit. At present, six lenders would
be affected - HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group,
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander UK
and the Co-operative Bank.
Among the requirements will be new boards for the
ring-fenced entities, new staff contracts and separate pension
schemes. Banks will also need to separate their risk-management
and IT operations.
(Additional reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)