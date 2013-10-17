LONDON Oct 17 Britain will look to sell shares
in part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group to private
retail investors in future sales, a top Treasury official said
on Thursday.
"In future sales we will look at ways in which the British
public can get involved in those transactions. Because we are
mending the economy the taxpayer is at last getting its money
back," Danny Alexander, chief secretary to the Treasury, told
the British Bankers Association's annual conference.
Britain sold a 6 percent stake in Lloyds in September at a
price above what it paid for the shares in a 20.5 billion pound
($32.7 billion) bailout of the bank in 2008. The government is
keen to offload its remaining 33 percent stake before the next
general election in 2015.