* Firms have lobbied for agreement to be released
* Many firms unhappy with compensation process
* Tyrie says regulator took too long to co-operate
(Adds comment from lawmaker Tyrie, swaps adviser)
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 12 British lawmakers have published
an agreement between banks and the financial regulator over how
banks should compensate small firms mis-sold hedging products,
potentially making it easier for businesses to pursue claims.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) agreed the terms of a
scheme to compensate thousands of small companies that were
mis-sold complex products known as interest rate swaps in 2012
with nine banks including Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds
Banking Group, Barclays and HSBC.
But it quickly attracted criticism with more than a third of
businesses excluded from the scheme because they were deemed to
be "financially sophisticated" and many of the firms that were
allowed into it offered alternative hedging products by banks
rather than cash compensation.
Parliament's Treasury Select Committee (TSC) published
details of the agreement on Thursday after taking evidence from
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley on Tuesday.
Lawmakers had criticised the regulator for not releasing
details of the agreement sooner.
"The FCA took far too long to cooperate and did so only
after many requests and persistent pressure from the committee,"
TSC chairman Andrew Tyrie said.
Many firms and their advisers have complained that it is
difficult to appeal decisions without being in possession of the
original agreement.
Martin Berkeley, a senior consultant at Vedanta Hedging,
which advises on interest rate hedging products, said the
release of the original agreement would be welcomed by
businesses pursuing compensation.
"It may potentially be able to help people. It's important
clients have confidence in the process and the TSC has
highlighted serious concerns," he said.
The products were meant to protect firms against rising
interest rates, but when rates fell the companies had to pay
extra charges, typically running to tens of thousands of pounds.
They also faced hefty penalties to extricate themselves from the
deals, which many said they were unaware of.
Banks set aside 4.4 billion pounds to compensate customers
but have so far paid out just 1.8 billion pounds in
compensation.
"The Committee remains very concerned that terms of the
FCA's redress scheme may, in some cases, have provided banks
with an opportunity not to provide meaningful redress. Many
firms feel that this process has unfairly favoured the banks,"
Tyrie said.
(Editing by Mark Potter)