LONDON, Sept 11 UK bank profitability is set to
stay under pressure through to 2013 as margins erode and
regulatory costs rise, while an uncertain domestic economy keeps
the outlook for the UK banking system negative, ratings agency
Moody's said.
In its latest UK Banking System Outlook, Moody's on Tuesday
said losses from bad loans should fall in the next 12-18 months,
but may rise due to banks' heavy exposure to the UK commercial
real estate market and retail and corporate loan exposures in
peripheral euro zone countries.
"The continued negative outlook for the UK banking sector is
driven by the UK's uncertain economic prospects, pressure on
profitability and downside risks for asset quality," said
Elisabeth Rudman at Moody's.
The ratings firm predicted UK banks have enough capital to
absorb potential losses under its base case and adverse stress
scenarios.
Profitability is likely to remain under pressure over
2012-13 due to weak net interest margins, a tough growth
environment, higher regulatory and compliance costs and subdued
capital market activity, Moody's said.
Their operating environment is likely to stay challenging
over the next 12-18 months due to weak economic growth
prospects, with economic growth expected to be "marginally
positive", Moody's said.
It said cost-cutting should allow banks to counter some of
the challenges they face, and other positives include
strengthened capital ratios, business franchises capable of
strong underlying earnings and progress in improving liquidity.