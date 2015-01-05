* New rules to be implemented from start of 2019
* Changes expected to cost up to $6.7 billion a year
* Six biggest banks plus TSB and Virgin Money to submit
plans
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Jan 5 Britain's biggest lenders have
only a day before the deadline passes for submission of their
plans to protect ordinary customers from the banks' risky
activities, starting a four-year industry overhaul that will
cost billions of pounds.
The Bank of England is forcing the banks to set up a
boundary around their branch operations to protect taxpayers
from any repetition of the multibillion-pound bailouts required
during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009.
Among the requirements will be new boards of directors for
the ring-fenced entities, new staff contracts and separate
pension schemes. Banks will also need to separate their
risk-management and IT operations.
The cost of running the separated operations with higher
capital standards is likely to cost the industry between 1.7
billion pounds ($2.6 billion) and 4.4 billion pounds a year,
Britain's finance ministry has estimated.
Any bank with 25 billion pounds of UK deposits will need to
set up a ring-fenced unit by 2019. At present, six lenders would
need to do so: HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group,
Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander UK
and the Co-operative Bank.
Another batch have deposits of almost 25 billion pounds and
could be above that level by 2019. These include TSB and
Virgin Money, both of which told Reuters on Monday that
they will be submitting ring-fencing plans.
The plans must be submitted before Wednesday and the Bank of
England has indicated that it will be flexible in the way
different banks are handled under the new rules and will not
adopt a "one size fits all" approach.
However, Andrew Tyrie, head of an influential parliamentary
committee that scrutinises Britain's finance ministry, has
warned that banks could look to find ways around the ring-fence
and should face the threat of being broken up if they do.
Britain's biggest customer-facing banks -- Lloyds and RBS --
hope to include as much as possible within the ring-fenced
entity, whereas those with more risky investment activities,
such as Barclays and HSBC, want fewer of their assets to be kept
within the ring-fence, industry sources have said.
The regulator will publish final rules in the first half of
2016, giving banks three years to prepare.
"It will then be a Herculean task to implement within each
bank the necessary requirements operationally," said Tony
Anderson, a partner at law firm Pinsent Masons.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David
Goodman)