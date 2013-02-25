* UK tells banks to take more conservative view of loan risk
* Bankers see risk to economy and models from
standardisation
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 25 Britain's banks could need tens
of billions of pounds more capital as part of a crackdown on
internal risk models that are deterring investors and
undermining efforts to shield the global financial system from
future shocks.
The Financial Services Authority has been assessing how
lenders calculate the riskiness of their mortgages and other
loans to make sure they are setting aside enough money to cover
potential losses.
The FSA has stepped up that scrutiny in the past two months,
banking sources said, as part of a wider trend in Europe towards
standardising guidelines on how banks should calculate the
riskiness of loans amid concern some are gaming their internal
models to flatter their financial health.
The issue is controversial. A large jump in capital
requirements for the likes of Barclays, HSBC,
Lloyds, and Royal Bank of Scotland, could
further choke off the supply of credit, hurting the economy.
"(Standardised risk weights) is a blunt tool but it gives
you consistency across the banks," a senior official at a top
British bank said, adding the flip side was that the blunter it
was, the more banks with better risk management get punished.
Lenders are under huge pressure to have higher capital
ratios as new global rules, known as Basel III, are phased in
this year to prevent a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis.
To meet the new rules, lenders are cutting their
risk-weighted assets (RWAs) through disposals, by cutting risky
businesses, and hedging. They are also tinkering with their
internal models to make their holdings appear less risky,
undermining the credibility of Basel III.
"The Basel rules stand or fall by the RWA calculations. If
there are questions on how banks calculate their RWAs, the right
amount of capital is almost a moot point if you cannot trust the
denominator," said Mike Harrison, an analyst at Barclays.
"Investors are just uncomfortable with the risk weightings,"
he said. "It is difficult to find a smoking gun that shows banks
are gaming the system. But there is an absence of proof that
they are not."
Deutsche Bank said last month changes to its
model had helped cut RWAs by 55 billion euros in the fourth
quarter, boosting its capital ratio. Finance chief Stefan Krause
defended the changes, saying the German lender's models would
hold up amid moves to harmonize RWAs globally.
Both Basel regulators and the Bank of England say banks have
shown wide variance in assessing risk in a sample portfolio of
assets. The most prudent British banks estimated they needed
more than three times as much capital as the most aggressive
banks for the same assets, the BoE said.
The Bank of England has estimated the capital shortfall for
Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and RBS could be as much as 35 billion
pounds ($53 billion) if weightings were standardised.
Barclays last week increased its RWAs by 20 billion pounds
to reflect methodology changes, effectively meaning it needs to
hold 2 billion pounds more capital. It was allowed to increase
its dividend, however, which analysts said showed the FSA was
comfortable with its capital strength.
State-backed lenders Lloyds and RBS could be most affected
by the stricter rules as they have thinner capital cushions than
rivals and the large size of their loan books means even small
changes in risk weightings can have a significant impact,
several bankers and analysts said.
RBS said last year stricter rules will add 50-65 billion
pounds to its RWAs by the end of 2013. Banks were expected to
give more detail of the impact in results in the next two weeks.
The results will include the impact of a change in October,
when the FSA told banks to increase their estimates of possible
losses on British, U.S. and other government bonds.
That bumped up risk weightings on sovereign debt by about a
third, bankers said, at a time when banks were being told to
hold these assets as extra liquidity.
A DELICATE ISSUE
The Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee (FPC),
which looks out for trouble spots in the financial system, said
in November the way that banks calculated RWAs was too "complex
and opaque" and needed fixing. The FSA was told to assess the
problem and report back for a March 19 FPC meeting.
The FSA had already forced banks to attach a higher risk to
corporate loans and government bonds, meaning they have to set
aside more capital to cover potential losses. It is also
assessing mortgages, mirroring a more conservative approach
being taken in Sweden and Switzerland.
The FSA was not expected to go as far in standardising
residential mortgages risk as it went with commercial loans, but
one option is to set a minimum level, as Sweden has done.
The FSA, like other national regulators, has been approving
large banks' internal risk model for years, but only in the past
18 months did it acquire specialist teams to better question
models, a senior industry source said.
The FSA's most significant change has been to standardise
the way commercial real estate loans are assessed.
Known as "slotting", loans are put in one of four categories
and given the same risk weighting across all lenders. It means
banks must hold billions more capital, which is being phased in
and due to be fully in place by the end of this year.
It is unclear how far and fast the next phase of change will
be. Andrew Bailey, the regulator overseeing the assessment, said
last week it was "a delicate issue".
A senior executive at a British bank said there was
significant danger in imposing standardised weightings and
ignoring historical models and differences across banks in their
risk management skills, how losses are defined and their
attitudes to collecting losses.
"Abandoning a risk sensitive approach to the capital held
against a given asset in favour of a more standardised approach
would actually introduce more risk into the financial system."
The discrepancy in banks' models and the lack of
transparency are deterring investors - more than 60 percent of
investors surveyed by Barclays analysts last year said they had
lost confidence in RWAs.
To help address those concerns, some of the biggest banks
have agreed to give more detail on how their RWAs are
calculated, under an initiative launched by the Financial
Stability Board.