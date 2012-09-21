LONDON, Sept 21 Britain should set up a new register that has the power to ban bankers if they fail to adhere to a set of standards, Barclays said on Friday as part of a raft of industry proposals to repair banking's battered reputation.

The submissions by banks were released at the start of a three-month inquiry by British lawmakers into banking standards following a string of scandals, including interest-rate rigging at Barclays and the mis-selling of millions of insurance policies across the industry.