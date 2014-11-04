* No.3 Polish bank BZ WBK Q3 profit falls 4 percent

* Expects to outperform sector in 2015

* Operating costs to fall after two acquisitions (Adds more details and quotes from news conference)

WARSAW, Nov 4 Poland's No.3 lender BZ WBK expects its full-year net profit to grow as it counts the benefits of two recent acquisitions and a fall in costs, which could help it outperform the sector in 2015 despite lower interest rates.

Bank Zachodni WBK, a unit of Spain's Banco Santander , reported a 4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 516 million zlotys ($153 million) due to costs related to its merger with Santander Consumer Bank and Kredyt Bank.

The results were in line with analysts' expectations. The bank's operating costs rose by almost 30 percent year-on-year due to its takeover of Santander's smaller Polish unit SCB as well as Kredyt Bank. Operating costs are expected to be lower in coming quarters.

The bank would also consolidate SCB profits for the whole of 2014. That unit's net profit was around 400 million zlotys in 2013, Kamil Stolarski, an analyst with Espirito Santo in Warsaw, said.

"So all in all, it is feasible that BZ WBK will both increase its net profit in 2015, and outperform the sector in terms of net profit next year," Sobolewski said.

The bank said in July it expected its full-year profit to be close to 2 billion zlotys compared with 1.86 billion in 2013.

The positive effects of the mergers will help offset the negative effects of interest rates that are at an historic low of 2 percent and are set to be cut further. Low interest rates squeeze banks' margins.

"The (rest of the) banking sector will be lucky if it maintains or marginally improves its net profit in 2015 versus 2014," Chief Executive Officer Mateusz Morawiecki told a news conference.

By 12.15 GMT BZ WBK shares were down 0.2 percent, underperforming blue chip WIG20 index. The bank's shares have lost almost 2 percent since the beginning. The Polish banking index has risen 1.7 percent since the beginning of the year and was up 0.4 percent on the day.

Poland's central bank cut rates by 50 basis points last month and is expected to cut them by another 25 bp on Wednesday to stimulate the economy. The European Commission has cut its 2015 growth forecast for Poland to 2.8 percent from 3.1 percent.

CREDIT GROWTH

Morawiecki, who believes rate cuts would support the economy, expects his bank's credit growth to accelerate to 15 percent in 2015 from 11-12 percent in 2014, mainly due to funds from the European Union's funds. Poland will receive more than 70 billion euros ($87.6 billion) of EU funds over the next six years.

He said the bank was focusing on organic growth after the two mergers, but would still be open to acquisition opportunities.

He declined to say whether the bank was interested in buying smaller local rival Bank BPH from General Electric . BPH, with a market valuation of $1.18 billion, is 10 times smaller than BZ WBK.

Santander and French bank BNP Paribas may also be among those interested in buying BPH, analysts have said.

Analysts and bankers have said there is only room for up to seven banks, compared to about 40 now, in the Polish retail market, as falling interest rates squeeze margins and make smaller lenders less competitive. 1 US dollar = 0.7990 euro) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Susan Thomas)