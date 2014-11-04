WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's No.3 lender BZ WBK still expects its net profit to grow this year despite the negative impact of lower interest rates, the bank's Chief Executive Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

"It (the 2014 net profit) should be higher. This is our ambition," Morawiecki said. "However, we are in such a time when everyone is looking at the effect of rate changes."

He added that the main focus of BZ WBK, the Polish unit of Banco Santander, is organic growth after a series of takeovers, but the lender would look into any further merger opportunities.

