WARSAW Nov 4 Poland's No.3 lender BZ WBK
still expects its net profit to grow this year despite
the negative impact of lower interest rates, the bank's Chief
Executive Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.
"It (the 2014 net profit) should be higher. This is our
ambition," Morawiecki said. "However, we are in such a time when
everyone is looking at the effect of rate changes."
He added that the main focus of BZ WBK, the Polish unit of
Banco Santander, is organic growth after a series of
takeovers, but the lender would look into any further merger
opportunities.
He declined to comment if the lender was interested in
buying a smaller local rival Bank BPH from General
Electric.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski;
Editing by Marcin Goettig)