* 10 percent of customers likely to switch banks within 6
months
* 41 percent not sure if they will stay with bank
* Canada, U.S. score highest ratings; Hong Kong lowest
* Chinese banks show big improvement
LONDON, April 23 Banks have made little progress
in improving customer service over the past year, with around a
half of their retail customers considering switching to a rival,
according to a survey published on Tuesday.
The 2013 World Retail Banking Report from Capgemini
, which polls over 18,000 retail banking customers in
35 countries, found that 41 percent of customers were unsure if
they would stay with their bank in the next six months, while an
additional 10 percent indicated that they would leave.
The results were similar to a 2012 survey, in which just
under half of customers said they might leave their banks.
Trust in banks around the world has been eroded by scandals
including the rigging of benchmark interest rates, lapses in
anti-money laundering controls, breaches of U.S. sanctions
against Iran and various mis-selling controversies.
However, customers have traditionally been reluctant to move
banks because of the perceived complications involved. Britain
is looking to tackle that and stimulate competition by
introducing rules which enable customers to switch accounts
within seven days.
The Capgemini report, one of the largest of its kind, found
customer satisfaction was greatest in North America, with Canada
taking the top spot with a 61 percent rating and the United
States following with 57 percent.
Banks in the Asia Pacific occupied the other end of the
spectrum, with Hong Kong having the lowest rating at 15 percent
and Japan also scoring badly with a 22 percent customer
satisfaction rate. The report said more demanding customers may
make it harder for banks to score highly in the region.
China showed one of the biggest improvements in the survey,
however, with a customer satisfaction rate of 36 percent. The
report attributed this to efforts by the Chinese banking
regulator to prevent banks from charging excessive fees,
highlighting the role regulators can play in determining the
experience of customers in a particular market.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)