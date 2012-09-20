EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
ZURICH/LONDON, Sept 20 The world's top banks would have needed to find 374 billion euros ($488 billion) extra capital if tougher rules had been in place at the end of last year, regulators implementing the new rules estimated on Thursday.
The estimate, lower than a similar assessment six months earlier, showed banks need to substantially bolster their balance sheets.
The Basel Committee of global regulators said on Thursday if the new rules, known as Basel III, had been in force at the end of December, the biggest banks would have needed 374 billion euros to hold core capital of 7 percent of assets, the target level for banks to meet when new rules come in.
The committee estimated in April the top banks would have needed 486 billion euros if the rules had been in place at the end of June 2011.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has