Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
LONDON, June 17 The UK's Prudential Regulation Authority says: * Prudential regulatory authority says co-op bank's extra 1.5 billion STG of
capital needed to absorb potential losses over coming yrs * Pra says will publish details on June 20 on conclusions of capital exercise
for all 8 major UK banks, building societies
May 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
OTTAWA, May 31 The Bank of Canada should keep interest rates low and Canada's federal government should be ready with more fiscal stimulus in the event of an economic downturn, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday in a report that reiterated warnings about Canada's hot housing market and high household debt.