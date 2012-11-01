LONDON Nov 1 After several false starts,
Barclays is optimistic it can sell a debt instrument
that bolsters capital at times of trouble and could clear a path
for European rivals to follow.
That, at least, is the hope.
Several banks have signalled plans to sell debt that
converts into equity when a bank's capital runs low, but both
regulators and investors have appeared cool, causing uncertainty
about how they would be structured and generating only a handful
of issues.
Contingent convertible bond instruments, dubbed "CoCos",
have failed to take off in the way many predicted two years ago,
when they were lauded as a potential $1 trillion asset class
that would recapitalise the industry.
Global regulators said CoCos would not count as core capital
and failed to lay out clear standards for them, leaving it up to
national regulators to determine how far banks could use them.
But Barclays Finance Director Chris Lucas this week said his
bank had made progress with regulators and would be speaking to
investors "in the next few weeks" with a view to an issue.
"I have no doubt that Barclays can get one away - because
there are lots of sovereign wealth funds and hedge funds who
will love this. It is just more a question of how this evolves
over time, and whether more people get involved," said Edward
Farley, senior portfolio manager at Pramerica.
Hedge funds and sovereign investors could be joined by
private banking clients, but insurers, pension funds and other
traditional debt buyers may shy away from the higher risk,
higher return product.
UK regulators have warmed to them in the last couple of
months, as they encourage banks to build more capital.
"There's a clear message from the regulators wanting the UK
banks to continue building their absolute levels of capital, and
a willingness to allow CoCos as one way to achieve that," said
Simon McGeary, head of new products at Citi in London.
"A number of other international regulators have also
previously supported the idea but wanted to see markets emerge.
If you start to see issuance out of the UK it could lead to more
people looking to follow," he said.
SPORADIC ISSUANCE
Deals up to now have been sporadic, led by Switzerland's
Credit Suisse and UBS and topped up by
isolated issues by Lloyds and Rabobank.
Key issues that surround any CoCo issues are at what point
it converts into equity, the interest the bank pays and the
position of CoCos in the capital structure.
In the current low interest rate environment, higher yields
could attract some types of buyers but not from the traditional
fixed income investment community, experts argue.
"From a traditional bond fund perspective, that kind of
structure just doesn't fit in, irrespective of the yield. It's
like saying, yields have fallen in credit markets, aren't you
interested in buying high dividend stocks?" Ben Bennett, credit
strategist at Legal & General Investment Management said.
Strong banks could pay annual interest of 6-8 percent on
bonds, whereas second-tier operators may have to pay around 10
percent, but it will depend on where the debt gets converted
into shares, bankers said.
Antony Vallee, senior portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset
Management, said he was dubious CoCos will become a new asset
class due to concerns about liquidity and the uncertain
regulatory environment.
"The upside to me looks fairly limited and the downside
looks quite unlimited," Vallee said.
Bankers are optimistic the structure will evolve to meet a
need in specific markets, even if it struggles to become
mainstream.
James Mitchell, portfolio manager at Russell Investments,
said some investors were slowly becoming more open to the merits
of subordinated debt investment given that senior debt is no
longer the haven it once was.
Swiss banks have led as their regulator has told them to
hold core equity of at least 10 percent, and an extra 9 percent
cushion that can include contingent capital.
UK banks have been told a 10 percent minimum capital level
needs an extra 7 percent cushion. If banks have to make much of
their debt able to absorb losses to meet that need, it could
increase the attraction of CoCos.
That could see Barclays followed by HSBC or Royal
Bank of Scotland. Swedish or other Nordic banks will
also be watching closely to see if the market picks up, bankers
said.
Credit Suisse launched the purest CoCo to date in February
2011, paying a coupon of around 9 percent for bonds that convert
into shares if its core Tier 1 ratio falls below 7 percent.