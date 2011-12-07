LONDON Dec 7 Europe's top banking
regulator is set to decide later this week how much extra
capital the region's banks will need to cope with a deepening
euro zone debt crisis.
The European Banking Authority's (EBA) board, meeting on
Wednesday and Thursday in London, could release the details of
the bank recapitalisation plan as early as late-Thursday. But it
could come later as European Union leaders hold a make-or-break
summit aimed at fixing the financial crisis on Thursday and
Friday. The leaders of France and Germany have promised a
"powerful" deal.
The EBA in September said 70 banks needed to raise 106
billion euros ($142 billion) to ensure all had a minimum core
capital level of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets. It gave
banks until mid-June next year to reach that level.
German landesbank Helaba has been added to the
EBA's list of firms needing to raise capital, three financial
sources told Reuters. The German bank had walked away in anger
from a health check on the industry in the summer.
The capital hole for some banks has also risen since
September -- German banks are now expected to need about 10
billion euros, double the earlier prediction -- as the EBA has
tightened its definition of what capital qualifies.
There is growing concern that banks will meet the higher
capital demands mostly by shrinking their loan books, which
could hurt economic recovery.
European banks could deleverage by up to 3 trillion euros
($4 trillion) in the next two years, or by as much as 4.5
trillion euros on a 5-6 year horizon, analysts at Morgan Stanley
estimated.
That could boost the banking sector's core Tier 1 capital
ratio -- a measure of financial strength -- by 130 basis points
to an average of 10.7 percent, but several banks will be below 9
percent and need other measures to boost capital, Morgan Stanley
said.
The EBA also wants EU leaders to agree a comprehensive set
of funding guarantees for lenders who cannot rollover their debt
easily, which it sees as a key part of its recovery plan. EBA
Chairman Andrea Enria said the funding situation "is now posing
a serious threat to growth prospects."
Banks are also keen for details on the type of capital they
can use to help plug any hole, and are awaiting the EBA's
requirements for bonds know as contingent capital or "CoCos,"
that convert into equity under certain conditions.
CoCos are expected to have a conversion trigger point of
around 7 percent, meaning the bonds would convert into equity if
a bank's core capital level falls below that level.
But the EBA faces a tough balancing act to structure the
CoCos. The trigger point needs to be high enough to satisfy
regulators, but low enough that they aren't too risky for
investors, and they also need to be cheap enough for the banks
issuing them, bankers said.