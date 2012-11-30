By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 30 The largest U.S. banks must
show they are on track to meet tight new capital rules despite
the fact the United States has delayed the rules, a G20 group
monitoring an overhaul of the global financial system said.
The banks must show "an ability to maintain no less than
steady progress toward full compliance with the Basel III
requirements," the Financial Stability Board (FSB) said in an
emailed statement on Friday.
U.S. regulators this month delayed the introduction of the
Basel III rules - which aim to bolster banks' defences against
devastating crises such as the one in 2008 - beyond January, and
Europe is expected to follow suit.
The delays have triggered fears among financial leaders the
capital accord could be derailed completely.
"In the U.S., the relevant agencies take very seriously
their commitments ... regarding the implementation of Basel III
and are working to conclude the rule making process as
expeditiously as possible," the FSB said.
The 19 largest U.S. banks subject to the Fed's stress
testing programme represented over 90 percent of the assets of
internationally active U.S. banks, and three-quarters of the
assets of all U.S. banks, the FSB said.
The statement follows a meeting of the FSB's Steering
Committee in New York on Thursday.
The Basel III accord hatched by regulators in the aftermath
of the crisis demands that banks set aside more capital to cover
losses such as unpaid loans, and lays out higher standards in
what assets a bank can use to meet these capital levels.
The rules, which triple the amount of basic capital banks
need to hold, are meant to be phased in over a six-year period
starting in January 2013. The European Union is struggling to
agree on many aspects of the package.
However, Europe was due to finalise the legislation of the
rules "very shortly", the FSB said in its statement, which was
first reported by the Financial Times.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; editing by Andrew Hay)