By Laura Noonan and Douwe Miedema
| LONDON/WASHINGTON
LONDON/WASHINGTON Oct 3 The world's largest
banks are pushing regulators for more flexibility in the last
major set of rules to come out of the global financial crisis:
requirements that would double the capital cushion banks are
forced to hold.
Leaders of the 20 most important economies, the G20, in
November will issue a draft rule, which many of the biggest
banks say need to be tailored to each institution.
The rules are the final set being considered by the nations
in the wake of the crisis, after raising requirements for
shareholder equity and requiring banks show how they can be
wound down without government money.
Banks are divided - amongst themselves and with regulators -
on how the measures should be applied to each bank, with debates
over the right level of capital, whether riskier banks should
hold more of it, and how the capital must be distributed through
the company's units across the world.
Unusually, though, they largely agree with the point of the
new rules, raising their ability to absorb losses.
The plan, known as Total Loss-Absorbing Capacity (TLAC), is
"a logical next step and a good next step," said Adrian
Docherty, global head of financial institutions advisory at BNP
Paribas.
But he said there could be unintended consequences and that
flexibility was key.
For instance, European banks want to avoid having to set up
a holding company structure to make them look more like U.S
banks, something they say could be a costly exercise.
"The need for (holding company) structures may be fine in
certain countries and for certain banks but is causing headaches
elsewhere," he said.
Regulators in each country will implement the plan, which
will double the amount of capital that would not be repaid in a
crisis by earmarking some bonds for losses. Contracts for such
bonds could make clear that the money is gone when certain
triggers are hit, for instance.
The Federal Reserve, which will make U.S. rules, declined to
comment. Countries can draw up rules that are tougher than the
global agreement, with the Fed in particular seen as one of the
most hawkish regulators.
Regulators have made some concessions to banks since the
beginning of the year, one banking source said. For instance,
they have agreed to allow more flexibility in how the TLAC
capital is counted.
Banks may succeed in fine-tuning the plan further, but the
basic principles probably will not change, said one lawyer who
works with banks on such regulatory issues.
"I don't think it's going to change a lot in the
fundamentals," the lawyer said.
The rules will be levied on the world's 29 most systemically
important banks, including Wall Street giants like JP Morgan
Chase and Goldman Sachs, European banks such as
HSBC, Credit Suisse and Santander,
and Asian lenders like Mitsubishi UFJ FG.
Research from Citi shows the European banks best prepared
include Nordea, UBS, Societe Generale and
Credit Suisse, while BBVA, Santander, Standard
Chartered and HSBC lagged.
U.S. banks are reasonably well positioned, even if a handful
would still need to do some repair work, a Reuters analysis
showed in June.
CALIBRATION CONCERNS
Several European bankers, who declined to be named, said
that living wills - plans banks had to submit to show how they
can be wound down during a crisis without taxpayer support -
should serve as the basis to draw up individual capital plans.
Gilbey Strub, at the Association for Financial Markets in
Europe (AFME), an industry group, said differences in regimes to
wind down banks across Europe should be reflected in what
capital buffers are imposed on banks.
Underlying the debate are different views among countries
and banks on what TLAC should do: allow a complete resurrection
of a bank that has failed, or just prop up those units of a bank
that are crucial to the stability of the entire system.
A senior executive at one of Europe's biggest banks said the
rules were a "very good idea" conceptually but should not be
applied so that "one-size-fits-all".
The European banker cited the case of a bank with a retail
unit, which needed to be protected, and specialized divisions
which, while needing a lot of capital, did not. The latter could
be left out of the TLAC calculation, he said.
(Reporting by Laura Noonan in London and Douwe Miedema in
Washington, editing by Peter Henderson)