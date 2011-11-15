* Weaker banks to be told Friday how much they need to raise -sources

* EBA also seen giving details on use of "CoCos" to make up shortfall

* EBA declines comment on timing (Adds details, comments from EBA)

By Steve Slater and Philipp Halstrick

LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 15 Europe's weaker banks expect to be told how much capital each needs to raise to repair their balance sheets on Friday and may be allowed to plug shortfall with debt that converts into equity, people familiar with the matter said.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) last month said banks needed to raise 106 billion euros ($144.5 million) to restore confidence in the industry, but said a final figure for each bank would be given in November. Those details are due on Friday, four banking industry sources said on Tuesday.

More significantly, the regulator is expected to give details at the same time on "contingent capital" instruments, dubbed "CoCos", that they can use to fill the hole.

Contingent capital -- such as debt that converts into equity when a bank hits trouble -- will be accepted if it meets "strict and harmonised" criteria, the EBA said last month.

It plans to issue a common European "term sheet" to make clear that criteria.

The EBA declined to comment on precise timing.

"We are getting close. I don't have a specific date yet but we will go out with the complete package at the same time," Andrea Enria, EBA chairman, told reporters at a conference in Frankfurt.

"We are preparing the term sheet for contingent capital instruments and are preparing the recommendation to put it into force. I hope to find a reasonable agreement in the coming days," he said.

Banks may need to raise less than a third of the 106 billion euro shortfall from issuing equity. Analysts have estimated they will need less than 30 billion euros, as they use retained earnings, dividend cuts, assets sales and lending cuts. The amount could be reduced further by using CoCos.

That could be intended, as the EBA and national governments are increasingly concerned that banks will "deleverage" aggressively to lift their capital ratios, raising fears this will squeeze credit and hurt economic growth.

The key issue in the CoCo term sheet is the trigger point, or when the instrument has to convert into core equity.

If conversion is triggered when a bank's core Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 7 percent that should be high enough to reassure regulators and attract investors, one banker said.

Credit Suisse, not part of the EBA test, raised almost 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.6 billion) from CoCos at a 7 percent trigger level in February, but issuance has stalled since.

Existing convertible capital will not qualify unless it converts into equity by the end of October 2012, the EBA said.

Investors could be attracted to CoCos as bondholders face the risk of having to take losses if a bank hits trouble anyway, and the European Commission is set to shortly propose a law to give supervisors that power. ($1 = 0.734 Euros) ($1 = 0.907 Swiss Francs) (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)