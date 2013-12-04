LONDON, Dec 4 (IFR) - European banks have turned to hedge
funds to help them raise deeply subordinated hybrid capital in
2013, but the high risk nature of the asset class and
potentially higher rates could pose problems further down the
line.
Hedge funds used to suffer cuts in allocations on
subordinated debt deals in favour of real money accounts. But
throughout 2013, European banks have been reliant on these
investors that, in some cases, have bought almost half of new
issues. Banks have raised almost US$40bn equivalent in euros and
dollars so far this year according to Thomson Reuters.
"The bank subordinated debt market has been very hedge fund
heavy for some time. The volatility created by the crisis chased
away a lot of the traditional long-only investors," said Nick
Linnane, senior portfolio manager at hedge fund firm Cube
Capital, which runs $1.3bn in assets.
"This is exactly what hedge funds do. We do our homework and
go into an area where other people are yet to go."
New regulations, designed to ensure turning to tax payers is
the last resort in future bank bailouts, mean new-style capital
issues expose investors to a higher probability of losses.
Hedge funds have stepped into this void with clear benefits
for European banks, but not without dangers. Because they are
leveraged, if there is a market blip, there is a risk they might
- or be forced to - exit at the same time.
Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions and liability
management at UBS, said it is unclear whether the role of hedge
funds in providing deeply subordinated capital to European banks
could be easily replaced.
"Because they have flexibility in their investment mandates
and greater risk appetite, they are generally better positioned
to buy Tier 1 than many of the more traditional fixed income
investors," he said.
One example is the Nationwide Core Capital Deferred Shares
deal, where hedge funds bought 30% of the GBP500m perpetual at
the end of November
According to Andy Townsend, the UK mutual's treasurer, hedge
funds did not anchor the deal, but they were very helpful in
finessing Nationwide's thinking. "They provided thought
leadership," he said.
While the nascent Additional Tier 1 market has proven the
main hunting ground for hedge funds, they have also bought some
of Europe's weaker banks' subordinated issuance.
Some 27% of Banco Espirito Santo's EUR750m 7.125% Tier 2 in
November was placed with hedge funds, an even larger allocation,
just under 37%, of Bawag's 8.25% EUR300bn Tier 2 in October, and
around 40% of the EUR500m AT1 sold by Banco Popular Espanol in
September.
LEVERAGE PLAY
Relatively high yields on offer in the bank capital market
have been a big pull.
"There is the demand for this kind of paper because
volatility is very low and rates are very low," said Antoine
Cornut, Founding Partner at Camares Capital, a credit hedge
fund.
The search for yield is apparent throughout the debt markets
right now, but Cornut is worried about what happens when rates
back up.
There are various warning signs the market has gone too far
too soon. According to one manager of a large financials-focused
hedge fund, excess liquidity in the market is pushing yields
down too far.
"You are starting to see the loose behaviour from investors
and aggressive behaviour from issuers that you see at the top of
bull markets."
John Raymond and Simon Adamson, analysts at CreditSights,
also sounded a note of caution, saying that the AT1 asset class
as a whole was not compensating investors enough for the
equity-like risks they are taking both on principal and on
coupon payments.
"There is therefore a structural repricing risk, especially
if supply takes off in a serious way and/or interest rates
rise," they wrote.
The Bank of England warned last month that a shock to
long-term interest rates could be amplified in financial markets
and lead to disorderly losses, adding that one of the possible
channels for amplification could come from forced asset sales.
"In particular, the investment strategies used by some hedge
funds can create highly cyclical liquidity demands," the bank
said in its November Financial Stability Report.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, Tommy Wilkes, Additional reporting
by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)