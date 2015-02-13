LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Investors that have been left with
few options but to pile into riskier assets in order to pick up
some yield are expected to give strong support to the Additional
Tier 1 market, which is expected to grow further in 2015.
UBS was the fourth bank to join the fray this week with an
inaugural triple-tranche offering, and further deals from
Nykredit and Svenska Handelsbanken expected in the coming days.
And this is just the tip of the iceberg with European bank
issuance volumes expected to hit EUR65bn-equivalent in 2015,
according to Morgan Stanley's figures.
"Once QE actually starts and yield/returns grind out of
other sectors, CoCos which yield north of 5% will inevitably
look cheap," said Chris Telfer, portfolio manager at ECM.
"In order to chase yield and increase diversification,
portfolio mandates will likely change over the next six months
to allow for increased non-investment grade credit allocations,
particularly after S&P downgraded Lower Tier 2 financial bonds
in Q4 and CoCos become a larger part of the market."
The European Central Bank's announcement in January that it
would buy as much as EUR60bn of assets from March until at least
September 2016 is providing much needed support for the market
at a time where the excitement of the first deals has well and
truly died down.
"The market for AT1s is more mature and the investor base is
certainly wider than a year ago - this helps to absorb the new
supply," said Eoin Walsh, portfolio manager at 24 Asset
Management.
And with capital buffers and capital quality improving
across the board, AT1s from a broader range of issuers will look
increasingly appealing.
The solid demand for this week's dollar issue from Swedbank
- the highest capitalised bank in Europe with a 21.2% Common
Equity Tier 1 ratio - provided further proof that the strength
of banks' balance sheets is a key consideration for investors.
CHOPPY WATERS
But while the long-term outlook looks rosy, the success of
individual deals still rests on the ability of syndicates to
navigate a range of constraints.
The recent flurry of deals, for example, showed that
competing supply can weigh on the execution process. Leads on
Danske's BB+/BB+ rated deal flagged some price sensitivity in
the book, which investors attributed to Swedbank's
investment-grade inaugural offering waiting in the wings.
"It's a good time to issue after results and the market is
looking firm, but there may be a level of indigestion if there
are too many at the same time. That BBVA opened wider may be an
indication of this," said one investor.
BBVA posted one of the biggest books of the week for its
euro 6.75% perpetual non-call five bond, but the deal languished
in the secondary market and was bid over 7% on Friday afternoon.
Furthermore, repeat issuers such as BBVA may need to pay
slightly more premium given the expectation of further supply,
the investor said, although this is unlikely to be more than
25bp.
Issuers with lofty size aspirations may also have to pay up,
warned a banker. "If you want to take out real size, for example
EUR1.5bn, you will need to pay a bigger premium."
Moreover, volatility in the asset class has put off some
investors.
"Some investors such as hedge funds tend to inflate orders
for hot deals, and they are absent in order books in trickier
transactions or on days of less clarity," said Per Høg Jensen,
head of financial origination at Danske Bank.
But bankers said this may be no bad thing as the paper
remains in the hands of long-term holders - and from an issuer's
perspective, the deal still gets done.
But Jensen added that market-making in AT1 instruments has
become much more fragile, which can catalyse an initial
softening. "You will find that some lead managers are not there
to support transactions now."
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)