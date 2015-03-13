* Banks take first steps towards TLAC readiness

* Issuance of TLAC-friendly debt cranks up

* Subordination clause adjusted for possible Tier 3

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - European banks are planning to accelerate their issuance plans for subordinated paper to take advantage of huge investor demand as they square up to new regulation.

Since the beginning of February, almost 10bn-equivalent has been raised by banks in the Tier 2 market, and only this week Credit Agricole attracted over 17bn-equivalent of demand for a 3.42bn-equivalent trade.

For banks looking to future-proof their balance sheets ahead of new regulations requiring an additional safety buffer of TLAC (total loss absorption capacity), Tier 2 ticks a number of boxes.

As regulatory capital it will count towards TLAC, but it is also inexpensive, both on an absolute and relative spread basis. For instance, Santander's latest Tier 2 yields just 2.4%, more than 400bp less than the bank's Additional Tier 1.

"Borrowers are keen to make the most of very good current market conditions and the historically low interest rate environment," said Khalid Krim, head of European capital solutions at Morgan Stanley.

"This backdrop means that many are now considering accelerating their issuance plans. The multi billion orderbooks in recent Tier 2 transactions tell you that the window is wide open."

The Financial Stability Board laid out plans last November that could require global systemically important banks to have at least 16%-20% of risk-weighted assets in TLAC from January 2019.

As currently laid out, many banks will have gaping holes in their balance sheets. BNP Paribas and Societe Generale, both active in raising Tier 2 capital recently, said that they could have shortfalls as big as 34bn and 20bn respectively.

"Banks are being proactive in acknowledging their potential shortfall, even when the headline numbers are very large, rather than letting market speculate," said Emil Petrov, managing director within global finance solutions at Nomura.

"The regulation has not been finalised but the response from continental Europe is phenomenal."

"TIER 3" DEBT?

As well as raising plain Tier 2, some banks are also taking steps to amend the language in subordination clauses to allow for a new layer of non-regulatory bail-inable subordinated debt in the future.

That layer would be subordinated to senior, but senior to Tier 2. Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and KBC have all recently changed shelf documentation to allow for this.

"From an issuer's perspective, such an instrument may provide an alternative option in terms of capital management and hence participate in the transition towards the MREL/TLAC environment," said Olivier Belorgey, head of financial management at Credit Agricole.

Certain continental European banks could find it particularly useful to issue contractually bail-inable debt as they do not do not have holding companies and are therefore unable to issue senior holdco debt like UK and Swiss banks.

Belorgey thought it likely that other issuers would follow suit, not least because this instrument would probably be cheaper than issuing regulatory capital.

Banks have also begun to shift toward bullet maturities rather than callable structures as they believe these will retain TLAC value long after the instrument has started losing regulatory capital treatment.

FILTER DOWN EFFECT

It will not only be systemically important banks issuing TLAC-friendly debt.

"Everyone is thinking about it, including second and third tier banks," said Julien Brune, co-head of hybrid structuring at Societe Generale.

"Requirements are higher for the GSIBs but when the regulators set a standard, most market participants expect the others to follow that trend."

Spanish bank CaixaBank, for example, used an investor day presentation this month to set out its strategy for meeting TLAC requirements. Those measures included replacing old senior debt with TLAC eligible instruments and the issuance of AT1 securities. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)