* Tier 2 issuance drops off a cliff

* Five banks primed to bring deals

* Investors demand bigger new issue premia

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 29 (IFR) - The rate at which European banks raised subordinated capital plummeted in the first five months of the year as they struggle to navigate a treacherous regulatory framework and market.

It is a blow to those who expected banks to quickly build up an additional layer of loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) to meet new global proposed requirements.

However, since the start of the year, European banks have printed less than 13bn-equivalent of Tier 2 in euros, sterling and US dollars, a decrease of more than 55% versus 2014's volumes for the same period according to IFR data.

"While the picture on regulatory requirements has been very clear as far as Additional Tier 1 is concerned, it is unfortunately a lot less clear on Tier 2 given pending bail-in specifications," said Marcus Schulte, head of financial institutions debt capital markets at Credit Suisse.

Under current proposals by the Financial Stability Board, the TLAC buffer must be composed of securities that are junior to all excluded liabilities - on a contractual, statutory or structural basis.

This loose definition has opened up a debate within the market on the scale of the capital requirement, with estimates ranging from barely anything to 1trn.

"Many issuers are unable to communicate how much Tier 2 they need to do," added Schulte.

"It appears like an unintended consequence that the proposals which are aimed at making the banks stronger are temporarily holding them back from issuing Tier 2 capital instruments. Issuers know they will need to do more, but often don't know and therefore can't communicate how much more they need at this stage."

Furthermore, some argue that a proposal by German lawmakers that could force senior bondholders lower down the capital structure could be a game-changer and potentially remove a large chunk of supply overhang in the market if other jurisdictions were to follow suit.

"It's not really the time to be a hero given how much the pendulum is swinging between what TLAC needs to be," said David Leeming, head of hybrid capital DCM and liability management for RBS EMEA.

"Issuers are reluctant to do transactions when they don't what the exact shape of the new requirements and it doesn't really pay to be in front of the regulation. Right now, it's all about keeping your capital topped up."

TRICKY MARKET

Fixed income market volatility and bigger new issue premiums are other hurdles for issuers to overcome.

Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo spooked other borrowers after it was forced to downsize a Tier 2 transaction to 500m in the middle of April due to lack of investor demand.

There has not been any euro or sterling Tier 2 issuance since, despite there being five banks in the pipeline.

"There is a bit of paralysis - it's a chicken-and-egg situation," said a senior syndicate banker. "There is demand, but you're seeing people pay 20bp new issue premium in the senior market, so one questions how much you'd pay in Tier 2."

Another banker agreed: "Belfius made a big song and dance about their debut Tier 2, but they're now in a weird Mexican stand-off where they're waiting for someone else. You need a bit of leadership here and I don't know who can do that."

Bankers generally agree that an issuer willing to pay the price will finally unlock the pipeline, with 30bp of new issue premium stated as the number to get deals flowing.

Meanwhile, after a rough ride in secondary, Intesa has performed and on Thursday was quoted 18bp tighter than where it priced, which could finally lure investors back into the Tier 2 game. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Additional reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Alex Chambers, Philip Wright)