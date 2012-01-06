* EU banks need 115 bn eur capital, modest cashcalls seen
* Banks have to detail capital plans by Jan. 20
* UniCredit shares crash by a third, show rights issue
danger
* Earnings erosion could add to capital strain
* Commerzbank, MPS, Popolare under scrutiny
By Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Jan 6 Plugging a 115 billion euro
($147 billion) capital hole in Europe's banks may require more
state bail-outs if the grim reaction to UniCredit's fundraising
plan -- and banks' deteriorating earnings prospects -- are
anything to go by.
Regulators have given thirty-one of Europe's banks two weeks
to say how they will raise capital to shore up their balance
sheets by the end of June. The aim is to avoid a repeat of the
2008 crisis that led to massive injections of public money.
But a plunge in UniCredit shares -- the bank has
lost nearly a third of its market value since it unveiled a 7.5
billion euro rights issue on Wednesday -- shows investors are
not in the mood to step in with the cash.
That could leave needy banks in a bind, including
Commerzbank, Banca Monte dei Paschi, Banco
Popolare, and others in Portugal, Cyprus and Spain, if
they cannot find alternative ways to raise the money -- and may
force them to seek help from government.
"The history of supporting a bank rights (issue) is now
fraught with disasters like HBOS and Commerzbank where dilution
to shareholders is truly awful if you don't participate, but
also likely to lead to more capital losses," said Neil Dwane,
chief investment officer in Europe for RCM, a unit of Allianz
Global Investors.
"After the collapse in the UniCredit share price, many banks
will now be looking at other ways to raise capital."
Investors who supported rights issues in Commerzbank, HBOS
(now part of Lloyds ), Royal Bank of Scotland
and other lenders have seen their investments crash as the
fundraisings failed to reverse a slump in share price.
The European Banking Authority (EBA), which coordinates
financial supervision in the European Union, has told banks they
must hold more money to protect them from unexpected financial
losses, and reduce the risk of massive bailouts by taxpayers.
UniCredit has to raise 8 billion euros, the
highest of all affected banks except Spain's Santander,
which must plug a 15 billion euro core capital shortfall.
TICKING CLOCK
Banks have options to find the capital required. They can
retain earnings, shrink loans to customers, convert hybrid debt
into equity, buy back their own bonds, sell assets, and cut
dividends or staff pay.
A rights issue is one of the least attractive options, as a
slump in share prices means any increase in issuance
significantly dilutes the value of investors' shares.
Banks need to tell the EBA their plans by Jan. 20. Declining
profits in investment banking and higher losses on loans will
make it tougher for banks to fill the shortfall by their own
internal methods.
"Getting to the EBA capital requirements may lead to some
isolated cases of government support to get there, but the
bigger driver of how much capital banks need is how European and
the euro zone play out in the next few months," one senior
banker said.
Germany's Commerzbank will struggle to find the 5.3 billion
it needs on its own, analysts reckon. It plans to cut assets and
convert hybrid debt, but has held talks with the government
about taking a third bailout, sources have said.
Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi needs 3.3 billion euros and
may need to tap shareholders or the government for at least half
of that.
OTHER METHODS
Others should be able to plug gaps by holding on to earnings
or by securing investors like sovereign wealth funds.
Jon Peace, banking analyst at Nomura, estimated retained
earnings -- money that is not paid out in shareholder dividends
-- should provide almost 20 billion euros of the 115 billion
euros capital that is required in total.
However, an economic downturn would harm those plans as it
would slash bank income.
"If the weather conditions over the coming months are not
good, then those who hoped to earn that capital may be shocked
by how difficult that is. Because of that they could end up
without the required capital on July 1," said Paul Vrouwes,
senior investment manager in financials at ING Investment
Management.
Portugal's Millennium bcp has said it is mulling
all options to find the 2.1 billion euros it needs. That could
include funds from China, after a pledge of Chinese support last
month for the Portuguese economy. Portugual's banks can also tap
an international aid plan for the 7 billion euros they need.
International aid will provide the 30 billion euros needed
by Greece's six banks too, and restructurings at Dexia
and Volksbank account for 7 billion more.
MORE MONEY
This means that banks could be left needing to raise less
than 30 billion euros via rights issues or through bail-outs.
The bigger problem is more could be needed in future.
"They (the EBA) gave that (115 billion euro) number a month
ago. If we struggle further in the coming months, which is
likely, even in the second half of this year banks could still
require more capital," ING's Vrouwes said.
Analysts at Credit Suisse estimate the capital need for
Europe's banks is about 400 billion euros -- nearly four times
the amount the EBA has asked banks to find. Others say it could
be at least double the EBA's requirement.
That could potentially see more banks, including the bigger
national champions, needing to bolster their balance sheets, and
leave investors -- or taxpayers -- on the hook again.