LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - The implications of plans to tackle
the problems of banks considered Too-Big-Too-Fail was the hot
topic of discussion at IFR's annual FIG conference on Thursday.
Last week, the Financial Stability Board laid out plans that
could require the world's systemically important banks, or
G-SIBS, to have a safety buffer of total loss absorbing capital
(TLAC) equivalent to at least 16%-20% of their risk-weighted
assets from January 2019.
"This has been some time coming given the direction of the
regulatory environment," said Sandeep Agarwal, head of EMEA debt
capital markets (DCM) at Credit Suisse. "However, the quantum of
what banks might have to do is what has taken people by
surprise. It will lead to a fundamental shift for banks."
While the basic principle of TLAC appears straightforward,
the practical considerations are not.
David Marks, chairman of financial institutions group (FIG)
DCM at JP Morgan said that G-SIBS could need to issue up to
issue up US$1.6trn equivalent of debt to meet the new
requirements, although that number would be smaller once
outstanding senior and capital bonds were netted.
According to research from Barclays, gross issuance of
TLAC-eligible senior debt from European G-SIBs could amount to
US$480bn over the next four years.
"Banks are going to start upping their issuance programmes,"
Marks said.
Members of the panel called "Lessons from Brisbane,
understanding the new world of TLAC" agreed that banks' funding
costs would likely increase as a result.
"Is there enough profit in banks? What will the new
valuations be? What happens to equity and return on equity?"
added Colin Lawrence, a partner at Ernst & Young.
Robust Additional Tier 1 sales earlier in 2014 illustrates
that the investor base for new style capital instruments has
developed rapidly but it still needs to grow further, if only to
ensure that banks can meet their new requirements in tough times
too.
"A lot of investors are more focused on market-to-market
moves than fundamental value," said Barry Donlon, head of
capital solutions at UBS, during another panel called Investor
perspectives.
"Until we have more fundamental value driven investors
involved, we will continue to have volatility in the market
which could potentially be damaging to its growth."
ALL CHANGE
TLAC could also have broader implications on how banks are
set up and think about their capital structure.
Because the type of instruments that can meet these
requirements must be contractually, statutorily or structurally
junior to all excluded liabilities, European banks will
potentially either have to create holding company structures or
issue contractually subordinated senior debt.
However, unlike their UK, US and Swiss counterparts, the
corporate structures of most European banks do not have holding
companies.
"It works in the US, UK and Switzerland. But it doesn't make
sense for everyone in Europe," said Khalid Krim, head of capital
solutions at Morgan Stanley. "It doesn't make sense to go
holco-loco and we need implementation to be tailor made to
Europe."
Nigel Howells, head of EMEA capital securities at UBS, said
it was important not to ignore how group structures have evolved
and how the European banking sector works.
"TLAC is a new concept, which has emerged very quickly.
European regulation says nothing about TLAC yet - we can't make
assumptions."
Bankers and investors agreed however that the new
requirements would push banks to be more transparent. "There is
a huge disparity in Europe between UK/Swiss banks and other
banks in the amount of data that they provide and TLAC will be a
key element in improving transparency," said Steve Hussey, head
of financial institutions credit research at AllianceBernstein
during the investor panel.
AT1 IMPACT
Because TLAC is part of the so-called Pillar 1 requirements
under Basel, being non-compliant could potentially imperil a
bank's ability to make discretionary distributions such as
dividend payments or Additional Tier 1 coupons.
"Coupon cancellation will become a much more major risk:
it'll be up to regulators to tell a bank it doesn't have
enough... (distributable profits) to distribute coupons," said
Sam Theodore, group managing director - financial institutions,
Scope Ratings.
Laurie Mayers, associate managing director, EMEA Banking,
Moody's said the rating agency would add additional notches to
consider coupon suspension, plus additional losses that may be
absorbed by those instruments."
