By Anna Brunetti

LONDON, Dec 9 (IFR) - ING and ABN Amro will refrain from dramatically changing how they issue bonds until global policymakers shed more clarity on what new capital cushions designed to end too big to fail need to be made of.

Last month, guidelines proposed by the Financial Stability Board for total loss absorbing capacity - TLAC - prompted concerns that lenders will have to issue capital out of a holding company, leaving large swathes of the continental European banking sector unprepared.

"We need to see how the TLAC proposal is formalised," ING's head of capital management Johannes Wolvius said.

ING, unlike a lot of European banks, has a holding company stemming from its history as a banc assurance group. However, this year, the insurance company was spun out of the group with the 1.54bn IPO of NN and ING had been mulling getting rid of the holding company altogether.

If the FSB goes ahead with a holdco requirement at the end of next year, after carrying out the consultation and the impact assessment of its proposal, the group would be ready to resume issuing from that level, Wolvius said.

"If the proposals stay the same, it's likely that it will be beneficial to use the holding company for all future capital raising activities," Wolvius said.

But if things go differently, "the holding company could prove to be redundant, and we could decide to rather merge it with the bank," he said.

He added that in the meantime ING will keep issuing shorter-dated senior debt as long as it doesn't mature after 2019, "because you don't want to find out you've been issuing debt from the wrong entity," he said.

Meanwhile ABN Amro, which also has a holding company and could issue out of it, has historically avoided using that option.

Raising capital through the opco is still more convenient, said Michael Tromp, senior capital issuance and structuring specialist at the bank.

"That's where all our funding programs are based. To issue from the holdco, you would need to establish new prospectuses and new issuer ratings," he said.

WIDENING SPREADS

Spreads on holdco bank debt have been widening versus operating company spreads, with the gap between the two reaching 40bp to 50bp, Tromp noted - more than three times pre-TLAC announcement levels.

Now that the risk attached to holdco debt is seen as increasingly more material, "investors are becoming more hesitant and charge a higher premium for that," Tromp said.

"That widening makes sense if you consider the risk profile of holdco senior - which would rank subordinated to opco senior," he noted.

"Over time, that is likely to be reflected in the ratings," he said.

The rating differential is already evident in the case of US and UK banks that have been issuing at the holdco level due to more stringent structural regimes.

An issuer like JP Morgan, for example, is rated Aa3 by Moody's as a bank, but only A3 as a group - three notches lower.

Banks may be given the option to issue TLAC-eligible debt at the opco level through contractual language that would make it subordinated to other senior paper - and thus more clearly bail-inable.

"That could be a much cleaner option," Tromp said, "thanks to a clearer hierarchy of liabilities at one level," he said.

"But such an option is heavily dependent on the corporate structure of the financial institution ," he said.

Contrary to ING, ABN is not a Globally Systemically Important Bank, and would thus be spared from TLAC requirements. But given its domestic role, in practice it will have to put up with the same rules, Tromp and Wolvius said.

This means that if holdco debt becomes the mainstream route to lock in TLAC-eligible funding, national lenders are likely to adjust.

"You obviously want to be in line with your peers and with market appetite," Tromp argued. (Reporting By Anna Brunetti; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)