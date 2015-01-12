UPDATE 1-German Sun King's SolarWorld to file for insolvency
* Shares in Frankfurt-listed shares down 82 pct (Recasts, adds context, comment from CEO and founder)
LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Rabobank has mandated banks for the first Additional Tier 1 bond issue out of the Netherlands.
The Dutch bank will begin a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe on Tuesday 13 January via Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Rabobank.
An inaugural euro-denominated Reg S CRD IV-compliant Additional Tier 1 transaction may follow.
The securities will feature a dual 7% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Rabobank Group and 5.125% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Local Rabobank Group, with temporary write-down loss absorption. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
* Shares in Frankfurt-listed shares down 82 pct (Recasts, adds context, comment from CEO and founder)
FRANKFURT, May 10 Germany's Solarworld has filed for insolvency proceedings, defeated by Chinese competition which has flooded the market with cheap solar panels.