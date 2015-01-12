LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Rabobank has mandated banks for the first Additional Tier 1 bond issue out of the Netherlands.

The Dutch bank will begin a series of fixed income investor meetings in Europe on Tuesday 13 January via Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Rabobank.

An inaugural euro-denominated Reg S CRD IV-compliant Additional Tier 1 transaction may follow.

The securities will feature a dual 7% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Rabobank Group and 5.125% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Local Rabobank Group, with temporary write-down loss absorption. (Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)