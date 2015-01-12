(Adds background)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Rabobank is set to test European investor appetite for deeply subordinated bank debt for the first time in months, having mandated lead managers for the country's inaugural Additional Tier 1 bond.

The Netherlands was one of the last European countries to give its banks clarity over the tax treatment of these instruments at the end of last year.

The delay means Dutch banks have not been able to make the most of the strong market conditions that buoyed Additional Tier 1 issuance in the first half of last year, and which saw a total of 40bn issued in the format in 2014, according to JP Morgan.

"While everyone knew the Dutch banks would be fast movers following the December tax ruling, I was a bit surprised to see the mandate given that the secondary market has not been that conducive to primary," said a banker.

With the exception of a 300m issue for Aareal Bank and a 600m trade for China's ICBC, demand for Additional Tier 1 paper has not been tested since September.

"We saw some investor fatigue last year because there was so much repeat issuance and some deals did not trade that well," said another banker. "But this will be the first bank out of the Netherlands, and while the backdrop has been choppy, if there is one name to reopen the Additional Tier 1 market, it's Rabobank."

The Additional Tier 1 sector has been extremely volatile, with some bonds dropping seven to eight points. For example, a trade for UniCredit that was above par in early September closed just above 93 in mid-October.

However, bankers argue that performance has not been as dire for investment-grade rated instruments. Rabobank is rated Aa2/A+/AA- at the senior level and the deal is expected to be rated Baa3/BBB by Moody's/Fitch, which would be in line with a three-tranche HSBC Additional Tier 1 priced in September.

The euro part of that HSBC trade dipped to a cash price of 97 but has since bounced back to 99.80, according to Tradeweb.

The Dutch bank will hold a series of investor meetings in Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday via Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Rabobank. A transaction is expected to be priced as early as this week.

The securities will feature a dual 7% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Rabobank Group and 5.125% Common Equity Tier 1 trigger at Local Rabobank Group, with temporary write-down loss absorption.

Publicly available H1 2014 transitional figures show a 12.6% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio for Rabobank Group and a 14.97% Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at Local Rabobank Group.

The 7% trigger at the group level is closer to the trigger that banks in countries like the UK and Sweden have had on their deals, and much higher than Rabobank's German or Italian counterparts.

"Rabobank is keen to position itself as one of the strongest banks out there, and having a 7% trigger, which is not a direct requirement, is a way to do that," the second banker said. "I don't think every Dutch bank will follow in their footsteps." (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)