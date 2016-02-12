LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Regulatory uncertainties are adding
to the woes of the Additional Tier 1 market, which has been left
reeling by worries over Deutsche Bank's ability to pay upcoming
coupons.
The implementation of new rules that could prevent banks
making dividend and coupon payments on some of their
subordinated debt has unsettled investors, fuelling a sell-off
and scuppering lenders' ability to raise further AT1.
"I think as no one really knows what the changes mean, the
easiest option is to hit the bid and exit a position," said a
hedge fund investor.
"It definitely makes it harder for the weak banks to
recapitalise now. The market will be more two-tiered between the
good solid names, where people want to play, and the no-goes
that I think will struggle."
Banks most vulnerable to the new rules include UniCredit,
BNP Paribas and Banco Popular Espanol, which have some of the
thinnest capital cushions. But analysts warn that there are
plenty of others.
The doubts are a blow to a market that appeared to have a
settled regulatory regime - unlike senior and Tier 2 debt, where
concerns around changes have weighed on investor appetite in
recent months.
Some of the rules were well flagged.
On January 1 came the phasing in of the Combined Buffer
Requirement (CBR). A breach of that means a bank has to
calculate a Maximum Distributable Amount (MDA). That in effect
is a firm's distributable profit, in turn determining how much
it can pay out, for example on its AT1s.
EBA SHOCK
But what took the market by surprise was an opinion paper
from the European Banking Authority - subsequently endorsed by
the ECB - that recommended the hard-wiring of so-called Pillar 2
into banks' capital requirements, narrowing the distance to the
MDA.
Pillar 2 allows authorities to tackle various idiosyncratic
risks such as legal and concentration risks not taken into
account by minimum capital requirements under Pillar 1.
"Regulations were silent on Pillar 2 positioning and most
issuers, if not all, as well as investors, were under the
opinion that it would sit above the CBR and not impact the
ability to make AT1 coupon payments," said Roberto Henriques,
European credit analyst at JP Morgan.
"However, by positioning it under the CBR, the buffer that
protected AT1 investors from coupon deferral has been materially
reduced."
Although banks can choose to prioritise AT1 over shares, for
example, this has created confusion in the market.
Furthermore, while Pillar 2 requirements were once a private
matter between a bank and its regulator, the number has become
public under the ECB Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process
(SREP).
"While investors understood coupon risk properly and knew it
was not properly priced in, they did not think it would be an
issue in the short-term," said Christy Hajiloizou, a credit
analyst at Barclays.
"But the EBA regulatory opinion and the introduction of
Pillar 2 as a requirement means that it's now at the forefront
of investors' minds."
BAMBOOZLED
The area of confusion is how SREP requirements interact with
the various pillars, what needs to be filled first and how this
impacts a bank's ability to pay coupons.
Many, including the EBA in its December opinion paper, are
calling for the ECB to clarify its position.
Some believe the ECB will only enforce payment restrictions
if a bank does not meet its CET1 requirement of 4.5% of risk
weighted assets.
Others believe intervention would come earlier if a bank did
not meet its total capital requirements, which includes a
further 1.5% of RWAs as AT1 and 2% as Tier 2.
If the latter view prevails, banks, which thought they had
until 2019 to meet new capital requirements, will have to do it
a lot quicker.
Under the more lenient CET1 requirement, BBVA for example
has a 234bp cushion to protect investors from missed coupons.
But that falls to 84bp under the stricter interpretation.
VICIOUS CIRCLE
Banks short on capital therefore face an uphill struggle as
investors have seen their security blanket to potential coupon
deferral reduced.
"Banks face a bit of a Catch 22 situation," added JP
Morgan's Henriques. "To improve their solvency they need to
issue more AT1, but investors are concerned about their
compliance with the SREP ratio."
Market participants are hopeful the ECB will clarify its
position, which could bring much needed stability to the market.
"There is no way an asset class can grow and prosper if
regulators raise a new point every year that changes the
goalposts," one syndicate banker said. "If this keeps happening,
investors are going to ask themselves: what else is coming next?
Should I be involved in this product?"
